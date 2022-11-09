It took me a while, but I finally figured out what’s wrong with me. I have long COVID. If you’re willing to listen, I promise to keep this short. Besides, for a few of you, some of this may sound familiar.

I first noticed a change late in 2020, less than a year after the pandemic began. I wasn’t waking up with the enthusiasm and energy I was accustomed to. My run first thing in the morning that was once habit suddenly had become a challenge. Eventually, a downright burden. Yet, I still ran — if you could call it that — every single day. It wasn’t pretty.

Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.

Tags