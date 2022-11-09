It took me a while, but I finally figured out what’s wrong with me. I have long COVID. If you’re willing to listen, I promise to keep this short. Besides, for a few of you, some of this may sound familiar.
I first noticed a change late in 2020, less than a year after the pandemic began. I wasn’t waking up with the enthusiasm and energy I was accustomed to. My run first thing in the morning that was once habit suddenly had become a challenge. Eventually, a downright burden. Yet, I still ran — if you could call it that — every single day. It wasn’t pretty.
I was having trouble breathing running both the pace and the distance that were second nature for more than 40 years. Virtually overnight, I went from running a comfortable 75 miles a week to a miserable 50. Not only that, covering 50 miles was taking longer than it previously took to run 75. And, as you might imagine, not all of those 50 miles was actually spent running; there was a fair amount of walking as well — sometimes to catch my breath, sometimes to rest, and sometimes simply because I needed a break from the misery.
There just had to be more to what was happening with me besides the fact I was simply getting older.
Before, I could work around the house for six to eight hours with ease. Suddenly, I was pacing myself just to work three, maybe four hours. And that was on a good day. Walking up hills, stairs, even my own driveway resulted in a shortness of breath the likes of which I’d never experienced before.
My resting pulse went from being in the low 50s to the upper 60s. I never lost my taste, a symptom normally associated with COVID, but I did lose my appetite for certain foods and drinks — things I’d enjoyed my entire life. Then my appetite disappeared entirely.
I had less energy and even less motivation than before. Sometimes, I didn’t have the desire or drive to do much of anything, the exact opposite of almost every single day of my life up until then. I always had an entire list of things I wanted to accomplish on any given day. Don’t get me wrong: I still had a list, but sometimes I carried it over until the next day. Or the day after that.
I was having occasional bouts of brain fog and moments of forgetfulness. Sadly, they have their own timetable, so I never knew when they were coming. I was also experiencing regular bouts of nausea for no apparent reason.
This. Just. Wasn’t. Me.
I told Cindy — almost every day, it seemed — “It doesn’t feel like my body anymore.” This kind of transformation just doesn’t happen overnight, I said.
Only in my case, it did.
I went to see a doctor about it. She said I didn’t have long COVID, because I would have had to have had COVID in the first place — and I would have certainly known it if I did. Maybe it was asymptomatic, I said. No, I would have certainly felt that, too, she said. We agreed to disagree — only I was right. I had to be.
So I went to specialists to get their diagnoses.
♦ My heart doctor said my heart and circulatory system were both fine.
♦ My gastro doctor said he couldn’t find any problems with my digestive system.
♦ My orthopedist said there wasn’t anything wrong with my spine. (I forgot to mention that my lower back suddenly became an issue, so I had that checked out as well.)
♦ My ENT said my ears, nose and throat all checked out and were in perfect working order.
♦ I had CT scans, X-rays, and MRIs. Nothing out of the ordinary.
♦ All of my bloodwork — and there was plenty of it — indicated all was well. Or that, at the very least, it should be.
My pulmonary doctor, however, said I was a borderline asthmatic, so now I use an inhaler. Only it doesn’t help. Probably because it’s not asthma. It’s something else.
Long COVID. It can’t be diagnosed. It can’t be treated. It can’t be cured. It’s unknown how long it might last. It could be months. Years.
Forever.
I’m not alone; many people have long COVID. I’ve read countless articles and stories about them. I feel sorry for each and every one of them, because I know first-hand what it feels like. And more importantly, what it can do to a person.
It changes your life. And not in a good way.
The worst part is that you don’t even have to do anything wrong to cause long COVID. It just sort of happens. And no one — trust me, no one — deserves it. It’s like being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Simply a matter of bad luck, like walking under a ladder.
Or being struck by lightning.
So, to keep this long COVID story short, I’ll close with this caveat: If I’m not saying much of anything, or turn down an invitation, or suddenly vanish without saying goodbye, it’s not because of something you said or anything you did.
Don’t take it personally.
The reason for my behavior is what I’ve been telling Cindy for some time now.
It just isn’t me anymore.
Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.