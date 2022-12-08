...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
Life is all about making decisions. One decision after another. World without end. Amen.
Some decisions are so automatic we don’t even realize we’ve made them: What should I eat for breakfast? What should I wear today? When should I work out on the treadmill? Which movie should I watch after dinner?
None of them require much thought, yet we make them all the time.
Other decisions are more important. They’re the ones that require a great deal of thought and consideration before we’re able to make them: Where should I go to college? Is this the right job for me? Is this the person I really want to marry? Do I want to have children? When will I have enough money to retire?
Then there are the decisions we’d rather not make. Decisions — literally — about life and death.
None of our pets — Magic, Maui, Moe, Millie, and Molly, our black lab and four cats — died of natural causes. At one time or another, they all became terribly ill. There were no medications, remedies, or treatments available to help them. Their respective conditions got to the point that none of them were still able to have any reasonable or respectable quality of life.
Although the decisions my wife and I made were based on extensive consultations with experts who knew what was best — not that it made what we had to do any easier — all of our pets took their final breaths after Cindy and I made the difficult decision to bring their suffering to an end.
When Magic, our black lab, crossed the Rainbow Bridge, the vet left the two of us in a room so I could tell her goodbye. “Take all the time you need,” he said.
He lied. After little more than an hour lying beside Magic on the floor, one hand holding her front paws and the other petting her head, I still wasn’t anywhere near the point of being ready to say goodbye to this particular man’s best friend. Looking into her big brown eyes, my mind was spinning with all of the thoughts she might be thinking: some good, and some not. Suddenly, the man who lied came back into the room and told me I had to leave so he could go about his business.
I kissed Magic on the head one last time. I didn’t want to be there for what came next so, shedding crocodile tears and barely able to breathe, I went outside to wait in the car. Shortly thereafter, Cindy walked up to the window and said Magic was at peace.
I cried all the way home. To be totally honest, I’m crying again at this very moment as I’m writing this.
I would like to say it got easier over time, as Cindy and I said our goodbyes to one cat after another. However, if I did, I would be lying — just like when Magic’s vet said I could take all the time I needed.
A close friend of mine lost his grandmother several years ago. She was 95 years old at the time, still living in her own house, doing her own housework, and cooking her own meals. Her mind was razor sharp all the way up until the day she died.
I told my friend to find peace and comfort that his grandmother lived a long, healthy life — and experienced a peaceful and painless death. And I meant every last word of it.
You see, the older I get, the more important these kinds of things have become.
When my day comes, I hope I leave on the same terms as my friend’s 95-year-old grandmother. That way, there will be no pain. And no suffering.
And, thankfully, no decisions.
Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.