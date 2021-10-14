By now, most of us have seen the Progressive Insurance commercial featuring a “life coach” instructing adults how to avoid becoming their parents.
I didn’t need to see the commercial. All I needed was a trip out west ... not to find out how to avoid turning into my parents; rather, to learn that I already have.
A seven-day vacation in Colorado and Utah reminded me of a lot of things: How beautiful that part of the country truly is. How pleasant the weather can be with little or no humidity. How good it feels to breathe clean fresh air. How comforting it is to roam about in wide open spaces. How nice it is to be on Mountain Daylight Time, where the late college football games on Saturdays kick off at 6 p.m. – and are over by 9:30.
One week in the Old West – and I use the word “old” for a reason – also did a pretty good job of reminding me that at this point in my life, I have indeed become my parents.
Here’s what I discovered over the course of seven days out west:
· I was anxious about getting in a jeep for a three-hour tour of Monument Valley – not because it meant three hours riding over rough mountainous terrain, but rather because it meant three hours without having access to a bathroom.
· The anxiety didn’t stop there: Spending a one-week vacation with another couple meant it was unlikely I would have the opportunity to take my usual afternoon nap. Adding to the anxiety: Immediate access to a bathroom was not always guaranteed since we would be on the road a lot.
· I looked forward to Cindy browsing through stores selling locally-made products – as long as there was somewhere for me to sit and rest.
· One day we spent 30 minutes along the side of the highway taking photographs of a donkey. It wasn’t just any donkey, though; it was a baby donkey.
· I seriously considered bringing a cushion to whatever restaurant we ate in – in case the seats didn’t have a cushion of their own (more times than not, I found out) and I was forced to sit on a hard, flat surface for 90 minutes.
· I skipped the old John Wayne movies playing on the outdoor patio of the lodge where we stayed because they didn’t start until sundown – and therefore wouldn’t end until way after my bedtime.
· My mid-week entertainment on Wednesday night was watching Survivor in the comfort of our motel room. (Yes, you read that correctly.)
· I really looked forward to dinner time each day – even when it came as early as 3 p.m. Not only because I was usually hungry by that time, but also because I just needed to sit down – and it also didn’t hurt that there was usually a bathroom close at hand.
· On the radio stations a previous driver had programmed in our rental car, I realized I didn’t recognize any of the songs or artists that were playing.
· On a visit to a history museum containing “half a million” antiques and artifacts, I recognized and/or grew up with 499,000 of them.
· Not only were people telling me to “watch your step,” but I seriously appreciated them for telling me.
· There was a lot of conversation about health. Or rather – and I’m talking about me specifically here – our lack of it.
· The thought of drinking an alcoholic beverage didn’t cross my mind until the sixth day, at which point I broke down and drank beer – and even though I only drank one, I still paid dearly for it afterward (and I don’t mean monetarily).
· On most of the nights, I was asleep before 10 p.m. Then again, in my defense, it was already midnight back home on the east coast.
· The husband of the couple we were traveling with – and occasionally his wife, and sometimes mine – handled my suitcase for me because they knew my hernia doctor didn’t want me lifting anything heavy. (Hernias was our No. 1 health topic for the week, incidentally.)
And the most obvious sign of all that the Progressive Insurance man was too late:
· At the airport, while everyone else had their boarding passes on their phones, mine was printed on a piece of paper.
All in all, it was a great, and for the most part, relaxing vacation. But the thing that speaks the loudest that I am, in fact, becoming my parents is how I felt once it was over.
I realized there was no place like home – even if it meant coming home to a hernia surgery.
