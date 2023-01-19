ludwig col. sig.jpg

Scott Ludwig

One day I passed by a construction site for a new home and noticed a pile of random pieces of wood in the middle of what would eventually become the front lawn. I knew from experience that the construction workers would eventually burn the pile of wood to save themselves the trouble of hauling it off or loading it into a Dumpster.

Since I thought the pieces of wood might come in handy in my basement workshop for future projects, I stopped to ask the construction workers if I could have them. There were four of them to ask, and not one of them could speak a word of English. Not. One. Word.

Retiree Scott Ludwig is a runner and a writer. His column is the latest addition to The Albany Herald’s editorial pages.

Tags