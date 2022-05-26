EDITOR’S NOTE: Second installment of a two-part satire.
Last week’s column was a satire about “man cards” — how they can be lost and how they can be earned back. In short, it was all about men.
This week’s column is a satire about women ... if you don’t count the parts about men.
♦ ♦ ♦
For more than a decade, a group of friends and I ran 20 miles or longer every Sunday morning. Sometimes we’d do it on Saturdays as well.
Every Sunday at 6:30 a.m. at Huddleston Elementary the usual suspects showed up: Al, four women, whom I’ll introduce in the next paragraph, and myself. There would be an occasional cameo appearance by various male runners, although none of them showed up on a regular basis. My guess is that it was because they couldn’t keep up with the women which, now that I think about it, is another good reason for having to surrender your man card.
As I said, my assumption was that the ladies were too intimidating for them because each one of them was a rather formidable runner. Paula held state age-group records in races of various distances. Kelly won the first four 50-kilometer races (31 miles) she ever ran. Valerie competed for the talented Atlanta Track Club’s women’s team. Susan completed somewhere in the neighborhood of a dozen 100-mile races. As I said earlier, formidable. Looking back on it now, I can see why they were intimidated. But they still could have at least shown up and hung in for a couple of miles. That way their man card would still be intact.
My point in mentioning all of that is this: Women can more than hold their own against men. I have never thought of women as the “weaker sex,” not by a long shot. If anything, just the opposite could be true.
My running example is just one of many. Here are a few others:
♦ When a woman gains 30 pounds around her midsection, in all likelihood it’s because she is about to give birth to another human being — perhaps the most painful experience in the world. (We’ll never know, because men will never experience it since it’s physically impossible. And even if it was possible, 100% of the men asked said they still wouldn’t, according to a survey I didn’t bother conducting because there was really no need). When a man gains 30 pounds around his midsection, however, it’s probably the result of too many PBR’s and pork rinds. (There’s got to be a country music song in there somewhere.)
♦ For the most part, women have always had the good sense not to run for the office of President of the United States. By comparison, in one year alone (2016), one-third of registered Republican males ran for it — and we all know how that turned out.
♦ Girls reach puberty before boys, some as early as 8 or 9. Boys have been known to reach puberty as late as — well, I’ll just say there are still a few of my fraternity brothers who aren’t there yet. There’s also Adam Sandler.
♦ Songs with girls’ names in the title are infinitely better than songs with boys’ names. Seriously, and be honest: Would you rather listen to “Daniel” by Elton John, or “Black Betty” by Ram Jam?
There are any number of jokes involving men and women. It’s no accident that men are usually on the receiving end of most of them, like:
♦ Wife: Would you like something for dinner?
Husband: What are my choices?
Wife: Yes and no.
♦ Marriage is a relationship in which one person is always right, and the other is a husband.
I love this quote from a man who coaches both his high school boys’ baseball team and the girls’ softball team. So simple, yet so profound:
“Boys have to win to have fun, while girls have to have fun to win.”
The jury may always be out as to which is the weaker sex, but there’s no mystery about which is the wisest.
♦ ♦ ♦
Following up on last week’s column about man cards, I recently encountered a situation that seriously jeopardized mine. I was helping a friend move, and since there was only the two of us and we had no other option, he asked me to grab the other side of a rather heavy appliance. I should also mention that my back isn’t anywhere near what it used to be, nor is my capacity for lifting anything heavier than a bag of groceries.
I figured I had two choices: (1) politely decline and calmly explain my physical limitations, or (2) suck it up and give it a shot.
Being the wise and logical person that I am, I gave it my best. Shot, that is.
As best as I can tell, I’ll pay for that decision for the rest of my life. That, and helping with all of the other heavy appliances and the even heavier pieces of furniture as well.
Then again, I always have that incident in my back pocket as insurance — just in case keeping my man card is ever in doubt.
