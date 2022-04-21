Our son Josh has been gone now for a little over two years. I’ve accepted the fact that every day, for the rest of my life, a part of me is going to be sad. I know I’m not the only parent who’s lost a child that feels that way.
Fortunately for all of us, there are some days that are better than others.
That also means there are some days that are not.
I’ve been retired more than four years, so I don’t talk with people nearly as much now as I did when I was working and interacting with hundreds of people on a daily basis. It’s probably safe to say that I now talk about as much in 12 months as I used to talk in a week. Maybe even less.
It’s also safe to say that on the rare occasions I have the opportunity to talk with other people, I look forward to it. Such was the case recently when my wife and I joined three other couples for a night out. We were attending a local fundraising dinner and dance that hosted around 100 people, many of whom Cindy and I personally know.
There was one particular gentleman whom I hadn’t seen in years. At first I didn’t even recognize him. But he certainly remembered me.
We coached youth basketball together many years ago. The longer he spoke about our exploits on the hardcourts, the more I remembered. We both coached different teams, and our respective sons played on them. He mentioned that his son was now 36 and appreciated that he lived nearby. At that point, I stopped listening. But not intentionally.
The moment he mentioned his son’s age, my mind started spinning — and the world stopped.
Had our son Josh still been alive today, he also would have been 36. I knew I should ask what his son was up to these days, but I knew if I did, then he would ask me the same. Then I would have to tell him that Josh was gone. That certainly would put a damper on his evening, like it already had done to mine. I prayed he wouldn’t ask about Josh. Thankfully, God was listening. But by then, the damage had already been done.
From that moment on, I knew it was going to be one of those days. And not in a good way.
The gentleman said I still looked the same, even though he hadn’t seen me in more than 25 years. He took a parting shot at me for my affinity for the Florida Gators, and I returned the favor, him being a Georgia Bulldog fan and all.
After that, the rest of the night was a blur. All I could do was think about Josh.
Most of my thoughts boiled down to one question: Why should I be allowed to enjoy a night on the town when Josh would never be able to do the same? It went downhill from there. I spent the rest of the night in silence, virtually alone with my thoughts — and wishing for something that could never be.
And that things could be different.
As I said, some days are better than others. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about Josh. Fortunately, they’re mostly thoughts of the good times our family shared in the 34 years we were all together.
In time, maybe I’ll be able to say that every day is better than others.
Right now, that’s simply not the case.
But there’s always tomorrow.
Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. — Matthew 5:4
