In 1964, a brand new game show debuted on ABC.
Every week at the onset of the program, host Tom Kennedy opened with the show’s tagline: “It’s not what you say that counts, it’s what you don’t say.”
Today, where does our country stand more than seven years after No. 45 announced in front of hundreds of his (paid) supporters that he was going to “make America great again?”
For one thing, threats and calls for violence against elected officials and civil servants apparently are now socially acceptable. If that were not the case, would:
· Marjorie Taylor Greene (sadly, of Georgia) have ever called for “Democrats such as (Nancy) Pelosi to be executed?”
· Jesse Watters of Fox News, attempting to downplay the attack on Pelosi’s husband, Paul, have the audacity to say — on the air — that “people are being hit by hammers every day?”
· Jan. 6, 2021, go down in history as the day violent protestors and rioters stormed the capital, angrily chanting “hang Mike Pence?” Meanwhile, back in the White House, Pence’s boss did absolutely nothing to stop the impending insurrection or intervene on behalf of his very own vice president’s life. Instead, he made the comment that “maybe he (Pence) deserved it.”
No. 45 could have said something on all three occasions to put an end to the madness. Only he didn’t have the courage/decency/common sense — your guess is as good as mine — to speak up.
But it all came down to what he didn’t say: Stop.
Then again, would you expect anything less from the man who defended white nationalist protestors over five years ago in Charlottesville, Va., by saying there were “some very fine people (on both sides)?”
He never came out and made an outright condemnation. Once again, it was what he didn’t say that mattered most. What he did say was simply reckless.
To list every example of this type of behavior — what he didn’t say when he had the chance — would fill a book. I imagine someone, somewhere is writing that book at this very moment.
No. 45’s Charlottesville comment, incidentally, is what ultimately led to Joe Biden deciding to campaign to take his job. Had No. 45 condemned the actions of the white nationalist protestors when he should have, he very well could be in the middle of his second term in office at this very moment.
What he didn’t say may very well be the reason that he’s not.
Would you expect anything less from the man who, when asked by 2020 presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace to denounce white supremacists, never actually came right out and condemned them? Instead, he advised the Proud Boys, a group of white nationalists, to “stand back and stand by.”
And that’s exactly what they did — all the way up until the aforementioned insurrection.
It makes you wonder how things would have turned out if he had just said what Wallace gave him the perfect opportunity to say. What any decent human being probably would have said: Stop.
However, when the times were right for The Grand Denier to truly get in front of America and speak up — for instance, to announce his long-time-coming health plan that was always two weeks away — it was the same every time: crickets. It was probably because the very stable genius never had one in the first place.
But yet, when it came time to vote, damn near half of the country chose to stand behind him. The emphasis, of course, being on “damn near,” because it wasn’t quite enough.
No. 45 plans on running for office again in 2024 — assuming he’s still a free man then. He denounces Biden’s economy, yet offers no tangible plan to make it great again. Then again, why would he? Probably because he doesn’t have one of those either.
That is, unless you call the possibility of raising the eligibility age for Social Security and Medicare while providing tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy a plan. You might want to ask former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss how that worked out for her.
Incidentally, do you think it’s just a coincidence No. 45 made his announcement to run for president on the day Mike Pence’s memoir was released?
When No. 45 actually does speak on a topic relevant to our democracy, I feel like he’s serving the country a nothingburger; a hamburger without any meat.
As I listen to him, I can’t help but imagine a used car salesman trying to sell me a lemon. Or the political version of the sleazy lounge lizard portrayed by Bill Murray on “Saturday Night Live.”
In 2020, No. 45 had the perfect opportunity to right a few wrongs as he hung his hopes on the creation of a vaccine for COVID before Election Day to guarantee him another four years in office. But, for reasons that may never become clear, he let the opportunity pass him by.
When a vaccine — several, actually — was ultimately made available, he didn’t have that much to say about it. So a large number of his supporters refused to get the vaccine, because No. 45 never asked them to.
So why did they did he remain virtually silent about the vaccine? My guess is he was too busy sulking behind the Resolute Desk after losing the election. The election in which the voices of 81,282,916 voters put Biden in the White House as the next President of the United States.
It’s not always what you say that counts, it’s what you don’t say.
Eighty-one million Americans didn’t have to say a word. Their votes said it for them: Good riddance.
