Even though I’ve done my best to forget, I remember playing a season of organized baseball when I was 11 years old. It was — for lack of a better word and because it was the truth — traumatizing. I played on the Wolves in the Rhode Island Little League, although that might have been the name of the Boy Scout patrol I was in at the time. Like I said, there are some things I’d rather forget.
Occasionally, however, there are things that will leave an emotional scar that just won’t heal. Little League is one of them.
I was the farthest thing from a “natural” than you’ll ever see. I couldn’t hit, throw or catch. Not only that, I was the only boy on the team that didn’t chew sunflower seeds in the dugout. The only place I fit on a baseball diamond was in my uniform, although in all honesty it was a little snug.
The first time I went to bat, I struck out on three straight pitches. The first two bounced in front of the plate, and the third was so far over my head that I couldn’t have touched it with a 10-foot bat.
Over the course of the season, however, I grew more selective at choosing my pitches. I even got lucky once and hit a triple. According to my dad, had I run a little bit faster it would have been an inside-the-park home run. I told him the reason I only got to third base was that I had trouble running because my uniform was too tight. (I was a chubby, pint-sized Babe Ruth. A chubby, pint-sized Babe Ruth who couldn’t hit, throw or catch.)
I wasn’t the slowest player on the team, not by a long shot. That distinction went to a boy named — and I am not making this up — Johnny Speed, who once hit a ball into the left field corner and was thrown out at first base. Thrown out on a relay, no less, from left field to shortstop to first — which in Little League, takes about as long as it takes to sing the Star-Spangled Banner.
When our team took the field for the first time, I played center field. That is up until the third game, when I failed to move a muscle as a ball went flying directly over my head. I told the team in the dugout after the inning was over that I lost the ball in the sun, which was my way of saying that when the ball was hit, I was actually looking at the concession stand behind the first base dugout, wondering if there would be any funnel cakes left when the game was over.
Eventually the coach moved me over to right field. He called it a strategic maneuver, which was his way of saying putting me where I would do the least harm. I guess that’s why he was the coach, because for the rest of the season, not a single ball was hit to right field.
At the end of the season, one player from each of the 10 teams in the league was selected for the All-Star team. To be eligible, a player had to be going into the sixth grade in September. For the Wolves representative, that meant the selection was limited to one player: me.
The coach of the All-Star team had a bona fide star from the other nine teams for every position on the field except third base. That meant his selection was limited to one player: me.
It didn’t take long for me to realize why third base is called the “hot corner.” Decades before Bill Buckner became a household name, I allowed a ground ball to go through my legs. During the second inning, after two more ground balls snuck through my legs and into left field, the coach stormed out of the dugout, literally on fire. Not so surprisingly, I was banished once again to right field for the rest of the game. It didn’t even hurt my feelings that our 10th player, who was the relief pitcher, pinch hit for me. Twice. (Coach had the player wear a jersey with a different number the second time so no one would notice him batting twice).
After the season was over, I received a trophy. More than 50 years later, I have no idea where that trophy is now. I can’t even remember how or why I got it. Maybe our team won the league championship. Maybe I won an individual award. Maybe it was for being the oldest player on the team and making it to the All-Star game (don’t laugh).
In hindsight, it was probably just a trophy for participating. That makes the most sense, since I distinctly remember it sitting on a shelf in my room along with the participation trophies I received for several other sports I wasn’t good at.
In the future, should you happen to tell someone this story, be sure to mention I was faster than Johnny Speed.
You and I know that doesn’t mean much, but at least it sounds impressive.
