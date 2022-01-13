My three years in high school provided me with some of the best times of my life. I was part of a loving military family, had a great group of friends, did well in every class (if you don’t include chemistry), earned a couple of letters in sports, graduated alongside my high school sweetheart — whom I would later marry — and got accepted into college. It was as close to perfect as I could ever expect perfect to be.
Our family lived in a subdivision just outside the gate of the Mayport (Fla.) Naval Station during my tenure at Duncan U. Fletcher Senior High School. Dad, an officer in the U.S. Navy, was in a rotation working six months on the naval base, followed by being at sea for six months on an aircraft carrier. When he was away, mom took over as the head of our household.
Those three years were a time of simplicity and innocence. Perhaps it was because we didn’t have electronic devices to idle away our time or that the closest thing we had to social media was whatever was written on the walls of Fletcher’s bathroom stalls. Whatever the case, it made for some of the best times of my life.
“Bonanza,” “The Wonderful World of Disney,” and Ed Sullivan’s variety show made Sunday nights the original “Must See TV.” Television was wonderful back then; the only thing I didn’t like was having to adjust the horizontal hold when the picture started spinning like a Las Vegas slot machine — which usually happened on Sunday nights.
Specialty trucks were always rolling through our neighborhood. My favorite was the ice cream truck. Whenever I heard its familiar ring coming down our street, I made a beeline to the end of our driveway with exact change in hand for another ice cream sandwich — even on the days I had two or three of them for lunch in the school cafeteria. Fumigation trucks regularly patrolled the streets during the summer, spreading a huge cloud of poisonous gas intended to keep the mosquito population under control. Our parents warned us to stay as far away from them as possible, so we did what any red-blooded kid would do. We followed behind the mushrooming balloons of death on our bicycles.
Every day after school that I wasn’t playing golf, I was either playing basketball with my best friend Jeff or listening to the latest albums by Alice Cooper and Led Zeppelin as I read every single word written in the liner notes. Every Halloween meant going door-to-door (there wasn’t any trunk-to-trunk back then), kissing every girl in sight every New Year’s Eve, and sitting in church next to mom on every Christmas Eve and Easter Sunday.
My favorite subject was math, mainly because I could solve most of the problems in my head. The only thing about math I didn’t like was learning to use a slide rule, which I never did master and, to date, have never had a use for anyway.
When mom was in charge, she let me grow my hair to the point that it touched my ears as well as the collar of my shirt. When dad returned, he immediately took me to the barber shop for a “military cut” like his. Afterwards, he always rubbed a generous amount of Vitalis (bottled oil spill) on my head to keep my cowlick in the back from sticking up.
As for clothes, I wore Levi corduroys and Ban-Lon polos. I loved the pants, but hated the shirts — especially on Spirit Day when the football or basketball teams had a game. On that day, students were expected to wear the colors of our school, one of which happened to be purple.
I wore nothing but desert boots (Google it!) on my feet; my parents said I couldn’t wear sneakers because it would make my feet flat and then I couldn’t join the Navy — which in my book was all the more reason to wear them. There was one exception: I talked dad into buying me a pair of white adidas basketball shoes (with three awesome black stripes) so I could try out for the varsity basketball team. Although the basketball coach didn’t notice my underlying talent as a point guard, I was still able to wear my prized pair of adidas to school on Spirit Days — so not making the team wasn’t a total loss.
Speaking of sports, all the cool kids played football on Friday nights, while the rich kids dated the cheerleaders. As for me, I played on the golf team. Up until my senior year, anyway, because that’s when the coach kicked me off the team because he thought my hair was too long. Obviously, dad was at sea during this time, or I probably would have gone on to a golf scholarship in college (a story that is sad but true).
On Thursday mornings once a month, students gathered in the cafeteria for “Breakfast Club” — this was well before the movie of the same name was released. Most of the time we were entertained by a rock band from Robert E. Lee, one of our rival high schools in Jacksonville. We liked the members of the band; they sounded great but always complained about their gym teacher giving them a hard time for their long hair, some guy named Leonard Skinner.
The school parking lot was always flush with Mustangs and Thunderbirds belonging to the students’ parents, except for the rich kids, who had their own. As for me, I rode bus No. 63 throughout high school — driven by Mr. Jackson, who let us get away with anything short of jumping out of the window at the back of the bus. On the rare occasion I went out with a girl, mom allowed me to take the family car (always a Chevy four-door sedan). It wasn’t nearly as impressive as a sports car, at least according to my dates.
As for my high school classmates, everyone belonged to one of two distinct categories of cliques. One consisted of the popular students: the jocks, the social butterflies, the surfers (think Jeff Spicoli in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”), the stoners (again, Jeff Spicoli), the cheerleaders, and the rich kids. The other included the less popular: the dorks (socially inept), the nerds (exceedingly intelligent, and also socially inept), and the self-proclaimed (and self-named) Jesus Freaks.
As for my close friends and me, we could have been included in any one of them at any given time.
With one exception, of course. Even though all of us lived at the beach, none of us could surf worth a damn.
