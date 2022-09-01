I originally wrote this in the fall of 2020. I don’t know why I never got around to having it published. Maybe it was just too soon.
I’m not really sure how it came about. I’m just glad that it did.
It probably went something like this:
♦ Cindy worked with Missy, and the two of them became friends.
♦ Jake, Missy’s son, ran cross country for a high school located just north of Atlanta.
♦ Missy was aware we lost our son Josh last March and that he used to run cross country for Starr’s Mill High School.
♦ Starr’s Mill was hosting a cross country meet in which Jake’s school was competing.
♦ The young men on Jake’s team were dedicating their races to Josh’s memory.
♦ Missy thought Cindy and I would enjoy being at the meet to cheer them on.
Some people would call that fate. I’d go as far as saying it was some sort of divine intervention. Regardless of what it may have been, Cindy and I were just excited to attend — although “honored” may be a better word to describe how we felt.
On the morning of the meet, other teams warmed up wearing shirts bearing phrases like “One Team — One Goal” and “To give anything less than your best, is to sacrifice the gift.” Incidentally, the latter were the words of Steve Prefontaine and was always one of Josh’s favorites — both the runner and the phrase.
Meanwhile, the fine young men on the Cherokee High School cross country team were running strides adorned in shirts of their own, proudly declaring “Cherokee is running for Josh!” I’d be lying if it didn’t draw a tear or two from Josh’s mom. Maybe even from his dad’s as well. It was breathtaking to see these young athletes all wearing shirts bearing our son’s name. And by breathtaking, I mean exactly that: it took our breath away.
The morning’s activity took me back to a time 20 years earlier, when Josh was at a similar age and running for Starr’s Mill. Although Josh never competed in this particular meet or on this particular course — neither existed two decades ago — he put in his fair share of miles on the nearby roads and trails, as we used to live less than two miles away. Through Josh’s determination and dedication to the sport, he became one of the finest young long-distance runners in Atlanta.
Josh started running not long after he learned to walk. He ran his first 5K at the age of 6, his first Peachtree Road Race at 9, and his first half-marathon when he was 13. He earned one of the Peachtree City Running Club’s coveted 1,000-mile jackets — by running that mileage or more over the course of a year — when he was only in the fourth grade. Competing for Starr’s Mill, he excelled running cross country, as well as in the one- and two-mile distances for their track team.
As Josh’s father — and maybe with just the slightest bit of bias — I thought the boys from Cherokee High School couldn’t have made a better choice for whom to dedicate their performance.
In a perfect world, the Cherokee Warriors would have won the meet. But as Cindy and I know all too well, the world is far from perfect.
The Warriors finished 15th in a field of 31 very talented and competitive teams. It wasn’t exactly what they had hoped for, but it was certainly a performance they could all be proud of.
But there was one thing that was absolutely perfect on that warm and sunny Saturday morning in September: The Cherokee boys’ respectful, gracious, and memorable tribute to the memory of our son.
Josh would have been so proud. If only he had been there to see it. Then again, somehow I think that he was.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.