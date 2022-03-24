Every year about this time, there’s a lot of talk about who or what was snubbed by the Oscars: the movies, directors, actors, or actresses ignored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for their work the previous year. For example:
· Alfred Hitchcock was never recognized as being the year’s Best Director. Neither was Stanley Kubrick.
· Glenn Close never received an Oscar for Best Actress. Neither has Amy Adams, Michelle Pfeiffer or Lauren Bacall. Cameron Diaz and Emily Blunt have never even been nominated.
· Samuel L. Jackson, Will Smith, Johnny Depp and Sir Ian McKellen have never been voted the year’s Best Actor. Other fine actors, like Donald Sutherland, Martin Sheen, and Richard Gere, have never garnered a single vote — because they’ve never even been considered worthy of consideration.
· Films get snubbed as well. “The Shining” was not even one of the five nominees for best picture in 1980. The winner that year was “Chariots of Fire,” even though everyone I knew thought “Raiders of the Lost Ark” was a much better film. Sixteen years after that, “The English Patient” won, although Fargo was clearly the people’s choice.
I used to love watching the Academy Awards on television, mainly to find out which one of the movies I saw during the year was determined the best.
“Rocky,” “The Sting,” “The Deer Hunter,” “Patton,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Kramer vs. Kramer,” and “The Godfather” — parts I and II — were all wonderful films. Believe it or not, all of those movies were from the same decade: the ’70s. It was a time when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ choice as the best film of the year was usually a film that the general public actually paid to see.
I saw all 10 of the Oscar-winning best films in the ’70s, and loved every single one of them. As for the four decades after that, I’ve seen maybe half of the films Oscar has determined the best. And all I can say about their selections is that it makes me long for the ’70s.
In 1983, “Ghandi” was chosen over “Tootsie,” “The Verdict,” and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” Yes, “Ghandi” beat out the comedic tour-de-force of Dustin Hoffman, the dramatic tour-de-force of Paul Newnan, and the cinematic tour-de-force of Steven Spielberg in 1983. To this day, I still haven’t seen “Ghandi,” and probably never will.
In 1999, “Shakespeare in Love” was voted the year’s best film, not “Saving Private Ryan.” I personally don’t know anyone who has even seen “Shakespeare in Love” — at least anyone who will admit to it. But everyone I know loved Steven Spielberg’s World War II masterpiece. Then again, the only people who weren’t fans of “Saving Private Ryan” were the ones who mattered: the people who voted and actually thought “Shakespeare in Love” was the better film.
Let’s examine the Oscar-winning best films of the past five years: “Moonlight,” “Shape of Water,” “Greenbook,” “Parasite,” and “Nomadland.” All five films added together didn’t pull in $200 million at the box office — a miserable showing by today’s standards.
In fact, “Nomadland” barely earned $3 million at the box office — about the same amount as the best film almost 90 years ago, “Grand Hotel” (1932). Given the rate of inflation, that means that approximately a hell of a lot more people paid to see “Grand Hotel” than “Nomadland.” In other words, back then the Academy recognized and appreciated what people like you and I were going to the theaters to see.
Now let’s look at the Top 5 grossing films of the past five years.
There were two films from the “Star Wars” universe, two from the Marvel empire, and one featuring a couple of bad boys getting together for the third time. Collectively, they were responsible for just shy of $3 billion — remember, Oscar’s best for that period took in only $3 million — in ticket sales. In fact, the highest grossing film of 2020 — a pandemic year, by the way — took in almost as much money as all five of Oscar’s best films of the past five (pre-pandemic) years added together.
In 2005, “Crash” beat out “Brokeback Mountain” as Best Picture. Some critics consider that the biggest Oscar snub of all time. However, with so many questionable picks to choose from over the years, it would be hard to narrow it down to just one.
That is, unless you take into consideration someone who gets snubbed by the Academy almost every year. Then the choice is pretty obvious.
It’s the people who spend their hard-earned money at the box office.
People like you and me.
