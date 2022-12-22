...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 1 PM
EST /NOON CST/ FRIDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ FRIDAY
TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 16 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/
Friday to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Sunday. For the Wind Advisory,
from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/
FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ Friday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
One Saturday morning nearly 30 years ago, my n9-year-old son Josh and I, along with our good friend Al, competed in a footrace in downtown Atlanta. When we got back home, Josh ran into the house to change into his uniform for a soccer game later that day. Meanwhile, Al passed along to me something Josh whispered in his ear on the ride home:
“When I grow up, I want to be just like my dad.”
Although it wasn’t intended to be, it was the best gift of my life.
Every Christmas since Cindy and I have been together — this year makes 50 — she has always hung up a Christmas stocking for every member of our family. At first, it was just the two of us. Then nine years later, a third stocking was added for our son Justin. Three years after that, another stocking was hung for Josh.
In 2009, a fifth Ludwig family stocking was added for our grandson, Krischan. Then, another one five years after that for Esha, Justin’s girlfriend, who is now his wife.
This year, all six stockings are in place. However, for the third Christmas in a row, the stocking that at one time or another was full of baseballs, tickets to basketball games, and all four of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles won’t have anything in it.
The stocking will only appear to be empty, because the truth is it will be anything but.
It’s hard to believe it’s been almost three years since Josh left us. The pain and sorrow of losing our son is as strong now as it ever has been. And that will never change.
He was with us barely more than 34 years. Life isn’t always fair. I know it’s a cliché, but that’s only until it’s not. This I know all too well.
There were so many things Josh wanted to do with his life, beginning with getting a graduate degree to lay the foundation for becoming a counselor. Then, he hoped to invest his time and effort assisting other men and women who, like him, need a helping hand. People searching for someone who wanted — and knew how — to help.
Josh wanted to be that person, the person who could be there for those in need. Someone who could help to put their lives on the right path. Someone who could make a difference.
Someone who cared.
Josh dreamed of leaving behind an awesome legacy. And I truly believe he would have done just that ... if only he’d had enough time.
But again, life isn’t always fair.
Now, it’s up to us — Cindy and I, Josh’s mother and father — to help make his dream come true. We’ve become invested in and are proud to support two wonderful organizations that were there for Josh:
· Coweta F.O.R.C.E. in Newnan, which exists to provide recovery support services in the community for individuals and family members impacted by addiction. Cindy and I couldn’t be prouder that the library is dedicated to Josh’s memory, and we are both proud and humbled that the peer lounge bears his name (“Josh’s Room”). Both honors are fitting, as Josh loved to read and always had a special way of forming lasting bonds and relationships with others.
· Bridges of Hope in Chauncey, a long-term residential recovery center whose goal is to help men and women build a foundation for recovery. The outdoor recreational facility is named in Josh’s memory, appropriate since he loved — and was always very good at — a number of various sports.
Last year, our family Christmas cards included a business-sized card, with the last photo taken of Josh on one side and this message on the other: “This random act of kindness is done in the loving memory of Joshua Lee Ludwig.”
Cindy and I found out that the card was well-received, and in many cases used for its intended purpose. Some of our family and friends even requested more of them. We encourage everyone to do a random act of kindness, not necessarily in Josh’s memory, but simply because it is the right thing to do. Most of all, we ask that you encourage others to do the same, to pay it forward.
Going forward, we continue to look for opportunities to advance Josh’s dream of leaving behind an awesome legacy.
As I mentioned earlier, this will be the third Christmas in a row that Josh’s stocking will appear to be empty. But again, that’s just to the naked eye.
The truth is, his stocking will always be chock full of the hopes and dreams — as well as the many wonderful memories — of a young man that left us much too soon.
And for me personally, when I look at Josh’s stocking, it will always remind me of that special gift I’ll hold in my heart until the day I see him again.
The best gift a father could ever hope for: the words of a sweet little boy who wanted to grow up to be just like his dad.
Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.