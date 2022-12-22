ludwig col. sig.jpg

Scott Ludwig

One Saturday morning nearly 30 years ago, my n9-year-old son Josh and I, along with our good friend Al, competed in a footrace in downtown Atlanta. When we got back home, Josh ran into the house to change into his uniform for a soccer game later that day. Meanwhile, Al passed along to me something Josh whispered in his ear on the ride home:

“When I grow up, I want to be just like my dad.”

