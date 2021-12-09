When I was growing up, our family owned a 19-inch black and white television set that picked up three channels, four if you counted PBS, which none of us did. Also, on a weekend with really nice weather, we picked up UHF channel 47, where we could watch The Outer Limits on Saturday nights — up until the test pattern appeared, announcing the “end of another broadcast day.”
Although we didn’t know it at the time, we never had it so good. While there weren’t a whole lot of choices of what to watch, at least all we had to do was pay for the electricity to keep the Zenith turned on. Back then the channels, like air, didn’t cost anything.
Flash forward 60 years. There are now somewhere in the neighborhood of 2,000 commercial television stations on the air in the United States. While the selection is nice, they’re no longer free. Not by a long shot.
To be able to watch all of those channels, you need a service provider. Once you find one, you’ll pay a predetermined fee for a specified number of channels. Naturally, the price is incremental, depending on which and how many channels you agree to pay for.
We currently have our service with TT&A. Our latest contract was good for one year and ended this month. Rather than be surprised when I received my next bill, presumably with an astronomical increase in cost, I called TT&A to head them off at the pass and get the best rate possible. As I was told to do a year ago at this time, I asked to speak to the Loyalty Department, where I would presumably be treated like royalty and given the best deal possible for being such a long-time and reliable customer.
(At this point I should mention that TT&A is not the real name of the company. I changed it so that the name of our actual provider would remain anonymous. That being said, I also took a few liberties with the dialogue that follows. None of it is verbatim, but it’s pretty darn close. In the business, it’s called artistic license.)
When the day arrived, the only entry on my calendar was a reminder to call our service provider. It’s a good thing it was the only entry on my calendar, because that’s just about how long it took to get the matter resolved: an entire day.
Here’s how it went with call No. 1 with someone in Indiana (or Iowa, perhaps Illinois). I’ll just mention the high points and won’t bore you with trivial things — such as the sparring dialogue and the many, many times I was put on hold. Also, bear in in mind that I was speaking to someone in their “loyalty department,” being the long-time and reliable customer that I am.
TT&A: I have good news. I can save you $10 per month on the internet.
Me: That’s good to hear, but what about the cable television package?
TT&A: Let me see what promotions are available.
(several minutes go by)
TT&A: I do not have good news. It is going to be (exorbitant amount of money) more.
Me: Over my dead body. I’ll be cancelling at the end of my current contract, thank you very much. I’ll find another provider.
(click)
(my cell phone rings)
TT&A: Does this mean you don’t want to renew with the revised contract?
(click)
I decided to call again an hour or so later. I figured that their loyalty department is probably spread out all over the country, and I’d take my chances with another employee — hopefully in another state. Here is call No. 2 with an operator in Arizona (or Argentina).
TT&A: The price for the internet will be the same. I can get you a different cable channel package for the same price you’re paying now, but you won’t get (about a dozen channels I’ve never heard of before). Or ESPN.
Me: Half of what I watch is on ESPN. I want the same package I have now, and I don’t want to pay more for it. I deserve that — I’ve been a customer for a really long time. Your company said so a year ago.
TT&A: Yes, you have. Let me see what promotions are available. Please hold.
(several minutes go by)
TT&A: I don’t see any promotions at the moment.
Me: Why did you have to search for promotions? Have they changed in the five minutes since you spoke to the customer before me?
TT&A: Hahahahahaha.
Me: No, seriously.
TT&A: Hahahahahaha. Please hold.
(several more minutes go by)
TT&A: I think I can speak to my manager about waiving the price of (apparently a piece of equipment I need but have absolutely no idea why) and get you a $25 discount. That would keep the price the same as what you’re paying now.
Me: “Speak to my manager?” It sounds like you’re trying to sell me a new car. Please do something to convince me you’re not.
TT&A: Hahahahahaha.
Me: No, seriously. Convince me.
TT&A: Hahahahahaha. Please hold.
(elevator music)
TT&A: Our internet is down. I will call you when I have some new information.
(click)
(four hours go by ... my cellphone rings)
TT&A: I couldn’t reach my manager, and our internet is still down. But I’m certain I can get the price of (whatever) waived and get you that discount I mentioned earlier.
Me: Are you sure?
TT&A: Yes.
Me: Will I have to go through this process again in 12 months?
TT&A: Just for the internet. The cable station package is locked in for as long as you want it.
Me: (In my head) This is too good to be true.
Me: (Out loud) I’m in, but if anything changes, I want your contact information so I can straighten things out directly with you.
TT&A: (provides name, city, and badge number — allegedly the information I will need to contact her) Is there anything else I can help you with?
Me: No. I appreciate your help.
TT&A: You’re welcome. Have a good afternoon.
Me: That ship has sailed. It’s already 11 p.m. here on the east coast.
TT&A: I apologize. I didn’t know. Our internet is still down. Thank you for choosing TT&A.
