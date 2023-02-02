ludwig col. sig.jpg

Scott Ludwig

I trust I’m not the only Baby Boomer with vivid memories of exactly where I was and what I was doing on three prominent dates in history: Nov. 22, 1963; Dec. 8, 1980; Sept. 11, 2001.

The first and last ones I imagine are recognizable by almost everyone, as they are the days that President John F. Kennedy was assassinated and the World Trade Towers and the Pentagon were struck by airplanes commandeered by al-Qaeda terrorists.

Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.

