ludwig col. sig.jpg

Scott Ludwig

Lest anyone forget, the administration of the 45th POTUS disbanded the pandemic response team in May 2018. Less than two years later — Jan. 28, 2020, to be exact — the National Security Advisor advised No. 45 that the coronavirus “will be the biggest national security threat you face in your presidency.” Two days after that, Trade Advisor Peter Navarro warned that “the lack of immune protection or an existing cure or vaccine would leave Americans defenseless in the case of a full-blown coronavirus outbreak on U.S. soil … this lack of protection elevates the risk of the coronavirus evolving into a full-blown pandemic, imperiling the lives of millions of Americans.”

So why wasn’t more done to prevent it from spreading?

Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.

Tags