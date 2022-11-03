Lest anyone forget, the administration of the 45th POTUS disbanded the pandemic response team in May 2018. Less than two years later — Jan. 28, 2020, to be exact — the National Security Advisor advised No. 45 that the coronavirus “will be the biggest national security threat you face in your presidency.” Two days after that, Trade Advisor Peter Navarro warned that “the lack of immune protection or an existing cure or vaccine would leave Americans defenseless in the case of a full-blown coronavirus outbreak on U.S. soil … this lack of protection elevates the risk of the coronavirus evolving into a full-blown pandemic, imperiling the lives of millions of Americans.”
So why wasn’t more done to prevent it from spreading?
In an interview with journalist Bob Woodward, 45 acknowledged he was aware of the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic. That interview took place in February of 2020. Then, one month later, 45 told Woodward, “I wanted to always play it (the coronavirus) down. I still like playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic.” He also admitted that the disease was even more deadly than he previously thought. So once again, why wasn’t more done to prevent it from spreading?
On April 29, 2020, 45 perpetuated his delusion about the coronavirus: “It’s gonna go away, this is going to go away.” What would you expect from the man who, just three months earlier, claimed that he “pretty much shut (coronavirus) down coming in from China?” Then No. 45, as he is prone to do, doubled down on his claim three months later: “It will go away like things go away.”
As of October 2022, there have been 1.07 million deaths in this country alone due to the coronavirus. It most certainly did not, as we were (mis)led to believe, “go away.”
Joe Biden said this about the man whose job he would ultimately take: “He knew. He lied to us for months. And while a deadly disease ripped through our nation, he failed to do his job — on purpose. It was a life or death betrayal of the American people.”
In a country where a man can sue for $1 million for ordering a roast beef sandwich and getting pastrami instead that, after eating, resulted in severe stomach pains, it’s just a matter of time before the families of the 1.07 million citizens who lost their lives from the pandemic put their heads together and collectively sue No. 45 for allowing it to happen.
But on what grounds?
How about criminal negligence? Dereliction of duty seems to apply as well. Why not make it a trifecta and include wanton disregard? In the mind of 45, the coronavirus was simply a nuisance that he didn’t want to be bothered with. After all, he had more important things on his mind, like winning an election that would allow him to inflate his ego and his bank accounts even more for another four years.
If you’re imagining a modern-day Nero fiddling while his country was burning, you wouldn’t be too far off.
Meanwhile, every day hundreds of potential voters were being killed by a disease that — despite 45’s claims to the contrary — refused to go away.
(Negligence: a failure to behave with the level of care that someone of ordinary prudence would have exercised under the same circumstances. That pretty much nails it.)
However, a class IN-action lawsuit might be more appropriate, since No. 45 and his administration’s lack of action in our country’s time of need is what led to so many needless deaths. According to the National Center for Disaster Preparedness, anywhere from 60 to 97% of all COVID deaths could have been prevented had there been earlier policy intervention and more robust federal coordination and leadership when the pandemic first reared its ugly head.
However, 45, in his finite wisdom, thought it was better to “play it down” so that people wouldn’t panic.
He got his way. Not everyone panicked. Some died instead.
According to Forbes, No. 45’s net worth is $3.2 billion, although during his 2016 campaign he boasted of being worth more than $10 billion. $3.2 billion split 1.07 million ways — the number of COVID deaths — equates to about $3,000 per grieving family. Dividing up $10 billion would more than triple that amount.
That’s what a civil action lawsuit would do for the 1.07 million families who lost a loved one (or loved ones) to the coronavirus. They are the people who should be the rightful heirs to the vast fortune — however much it actually is — of No. 45.
Of course, there is no amount of money that can take the place of a human life. But there is one positive thing that would come from this type of settlement. The familial heirs of 45 — Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany and Barron — would be on their own, because daddy’s money would disappear.
And then reappear — in the hands of the 1.07 million rightful heirs.
Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.