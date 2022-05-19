Editor’s Note: First installment in a two-part satire.
A female friend of mine once told me her significant other gave her flowers to celebrate their three-year anniversary of living together. No marriage, no promotion, and no death in the family; simply another year of living together.
I immediately said that her significant other needed to surrender his man card.
The Urban Dictionary defines a man card as “something owned by a respectable member of the male community.” Failing to live up to the (as yet undefined) rules of manhood could result in the suspension — or in extreme cases, loss of said card. Sending flowers for an anniversary of living together falls in the latter category.
I’ve already mentioned the three acceptable reasons for flowers: marriage, promotion or a death in the family. Go ahead and add one more: seeking forgiveness for an otherwise unforgiveable act. A felony, for instance. But not living-together-flowers under any circumstances.
As mentioned earlier, the rules of manhood haven’t been clearly defined, although anyone with a man card knows a violation when he sees one. Here are a few examples for those not in the know:
♦ Watching any romantic comedy alone — and of your own free will;
♦ Just thinking about reading a Harlequin romance novel;
♦ Crying for the loss of something other than a family member, an old dog, a close friend, a baseball card collection or a vintage automobile;
♦ Opting to spend a night by the fire with your significant other when there’s a perfectly good bachelor party requiring your attendance;
♦ Being caught with an “umbrella drink” in your hand;
♦ Asking your buddy to explain the infield fly rule;
♦ Shooting a free throw underhanded. Or worse, intentionally trying to make one off the backboard;
♦ Commenting on the wonderful “presentation” of a plate of food;
♦ Wasting precious stomach capacity on a salad while dining at an all-you-can-eat house of beef;
♦ Watching anything other than college football on a Saturday in the fall;
♦ Marveling at the intricate offensive and defensive schemes of a ladies’ college basketball team;
♦ Hitting a drive off of the women’s tee, even if it’s “just for fun”;
♦ Taking your significant other to an Indigo Girls concert, even if it’s to seek forgiveness for — well, most likely for being a man;
♦ The use of questionable adjectives. “Adorable,” for example. “That last pass Brady threw was adorable.” See my point?
So what happens once a man is stripped of his man card? Is it taken away forever? Is he in fact no longer a man? Is there any way for him to get his man card back? Or is he sentenced to a lifetime of watching Meryl Streep movies, sipping on a Blue Hawaii, and reading books with someone on the cover who looks like Fabio?
Assuming said ex-man still hasn’t become addicted to the Lifetime network or started a career as a Mary Kay product salesperson, he still has a chance of getting his man card back. A very, very slim one at best, but still … a chance.
So, ex-man, here’s a few legitimate ways to get your cojones back … umm ... your Man Card back in your wallet.
♦ Slowly walk barefoot across a 20-foot path of hot burning coals, after first stepping in a bucket of lighter fluid;
♦ Intentionally do a belly flop from a 30-foot (or higher) diving board;
♦ Shotgun a liter of beer, then chug a shot glass of wasabi sauce. Repeat. Then once more for good measure;
♦ Any time, any place, anywhere — pluck a whisker from a tiger, after which you’re free to run if you deem necessary. (Other options: lion, cheetah, jaguar, panther, leopard);
♦ Bench press a Kia a minimum of three times;
♦ Tell Steven Segal — to his face — that he fights like a girl. (Other options: Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Jesse Ventura, Chuck Norris, Jet Li and Jason Statham. Basically anyone in “The Expendables”);
♦ Jump from a train traveling at no less than 50 miles per hour. (Note: If you intend to land on a field of grass or in a body of water, increase the minimum acceptable speed at least by 20 miles);
♦ Position your body in an Iron Cross for a minimum of 90 seconds.
Note: These requirements change frequently. Make sure to check for the latest updates at www.i’mamandammit.com.
There you have it, “man.” Once you successfully fulfill one of these requirements, feel free to submit your request to have your man card reinstated (www.neuvasgonadas.com). Should you be fortunate enough to earn it back, I suggest you promptly place your reissued man card in your wallet.
You can put it in the slot where you currently keep your Bed, Bath and Beyond charge card. After all, you won’t be needing it anymore.
And remember: Stay away from umbrella drinks.
