A friend that I’ve known for many years introduced me the other day as a runner who “If I’m not mistaken, has run 130,000 miles.” I said I was actually approaching 165,000 miles. The new acquaintance asked if that total was for one year.
I’ll stop here and do a little math. To run 165,000 miles in one year, a person would have to log 450 miles a day. To paraphrase what I’ve heard over the years from too many people to count: I don’t even like to drive 450 miles in a day.
My point is this: She had no idea what a runner is capable of. I’ve learned the only people who truly, truly understand running — are other runners.
As proof, look no further than my immediate family. Cindy, who has known me for 50 years and been married to me for as long as I’ve been running, knows that I won’t miss my daily run no matter what.
Cindy also knows that in my prime I would occasionally run 100 or more miles at a time. While she understands how physically punishing running that distance could be — Lord knows she’s lived through the aftermath enough times — she couldn’t possibly grasp the mental, emotional, and psychological ramifications that come along with it.
As for my son Justin, he would be equally impressed/unimpressed to find out if I ran one, 10, or 100 miles.
As for my other son Josh, that’s a different story. That’s because Josh was a runner. So Josh understood.
♦ ♦ ♦
Josh was quite the athlete growing up. He started running at the age of 5. He ran his first 5K at 6. His first 10K at 8. His first 10-miler at 10. His first half-marathon shortly after becoming a teenager.
He earned a local running club’s 1,000 mile jacket — awarded for running at least that many miles or more in 12 months — when he was 9 years old.
He finished his first marathon that same year, albeit peddling his tiny bicycle by my side while I ran. After we finished our 26.2 miles, we drove three hours to get back for Josh’s soccer game that same afternoon. He scored three goals.
When Josh was 17, he and four others provided support for me as I ran 135 miles through Death Valley. Josh had the opportunity to experience the trials and tribulations of the long-distance runner.
By the time we reached the finish line 36 hours later, Josh had been exposed to the same physical, mental, emotional, and psychological ramifications of the experience as I. It left an indelible impression on us both.
For the first half of his 34 years on earth, Josh was the All-American boy. Regrettably, it was not to be for the second half.
♦ ♦ ♦
When Josh was 29, he asked me to pace him — to run by his side — in his first marathon. Only he had to quit after 22 miles because of extreme cramping caused by dehydration. One year later, we returned to the scene of the crime — and this time we crossed the finish line together.
Inspired by his accomplishment, Josh ran his first 50K (31 miles) three months after that.
Then, less than four years later, he was gone. Addiction is a terrible, terrible thing.
I always thought Josh would be the one to keep our running exploits alive, by passing them along to his children, to his children’s children, and maybe even to the generation after that.
Josh would have been the ideal person for it, because he understood the sacrifice and commitment that went into them. He understood because he was a runner — and experienced many of them personally.
♦ ♦ ♦
I wrote a book chronicling the aforementioned running exploits I was hoping Josh would pass along one day. The title of the book came from an incident while visiting my sister several years ago. One night we ate at a restaurant not far from her house called Timbuktu. The next morning, I ran to the restaurant, turned around, and headed back. The distance was about eight miles.
When I returned, my sister asked me how far I’d run. Since she’s not a runner, I knew saying “eight miles” would mean nothing to her. So I said “to Timbuktu and back” — and she knew exactly what I meant.
It became the title of my book: “Timbuktu and Back: A Running Commentary.” (Round trip from Atlanta to Timbuktu, Mali, is just shy of 10,000 miles.) So technically, I’ve run there and back several times.
Today, I no longer run nearly as fast nor as far as I once did. When we lost Josh, I lost some of my desire to run.
I still run every day, but I know it will never be the same. It just won’t. I can’t explain why, but I know someone who would certainly understand.
Scott Ludwig lives, writes and runs in Senoia. His latest compilation of 101 columns, “Southern Hospitality,” complements “Southern Charm” and “Southern Comfort,” his first two compilations. Other books in his Southern Exposure series include “Finding the Words,” “Portraits of the South,” and “let me tell you a funny story.” All of his books can be found on his author page on Amazon.