In 1949 in Camden, N.J., Howard Unruh committed the first mass shooting in modern U.S. history in which 10 or more people lost their lives. On that fateful day, 13 people were killed and three more injured.
Since that time, there have been 29 other mass shootings that resulted in a double-digit number of deaths. Of those 29, 20 have occurred since the turn of the century ... in other words, after 1999’s Columbine High School massacre.
In all 20 shootings in the 21st century, the perpetrators used semi-automatic weapons.
Of those 20 shootings, four of them were in Texas. None was more horrific than the incident recently at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where the lives of 19 innocent children and two brave teachers were cut tragically short by an 18-year-old brandishing a pair of semi-automatic rifles — and more ammunition than a U.S. soldier carries into combat.
Texas ... where an 18-year-old has no trouble buying automatic weapons, yet isn’t allowed to drink a PBR before turning 21.
Texas ... where the current governor once tweeted “I’m EMBARRASSED: Texas No. 2 in nation for new gun purchases, behind CALIFORNIA. Let’s pick up the pace, Texans. @NRA.”
Texas ... where, including what happened in Killeen in 1991, no less than six mass shootings have resulted in 113 fatalities and another 148 injured. Incidentally, only three perpetrators lost their lives during the commission of their respective crimes.
Altogether, since 1970, there have been 126 school shootings in Texas in which at least one life was lost. The Texas governor might be interested in knowing his state is No. 2 in this category as well, behind California’s total of 157 school shootings.
Every citizen in the U.S., however, should be interested in knowing that 2021 was the most violent year on record, with 193 people killed or wounded in school shootings (excluding the shooters themselves). Already this year, there have been 145 deaths in school shootings — and the year’s not even half over yet.
♦ ♦ ♦
There’s been a lot of conversation about gun reform after what happened in Uvalde, but if I were a betting man, I doubt it will amount to anything significant. Or, more importantly, anything that will prove to be effective.
What happened in Uvalde brings back memories of a trip I made to Orlando shortly after what happened there in 2016. In case you forgot, 29-year-old Omar Mateen shot and killed 49 people and wounded 53 more at the Pulse nightclub. It was the second-worst mass shooting in U.S. history, second only to what happened the following year in Paradise, Nev., where 60 people were killed and another 867 people — 411 of them from gunfire — were wounded.
On my drive to Orlando — again, this was right after the incident at the Pulse nightclub — I passed a couple of billboards along the highway advertising a machine gun shooting range where a person can “discover extraordinary thrills at Orlando’s first and only Automatic Adrenaline Attraction” and “shoot fully-automatic machine guns and legendary firearms.”
Unbelievable. Unacceptable. Unfathomable. Yet oh-so-real.
Coincidentally, the purpose of my trip to Orlando was to attend a safety-in-the-workplace convention. Ironically, the crown jewel of the three-day workshop was a seminar about what to do in the event of an active shooter in the workplace.
♦ ♦ ♦
So, where does all of this leave us? People sending their thoughts and prayers. Family and friends mourning their losses. Public outrage calling for change. Words of encouragement from politicians. Words of hope from the clergy. Promises that things will get better. All amounting to yet another episode of the saddest “lather, rinse, repeat” of all time.
Who knows, maybe things will change this time around. If the old adage “If guns were outlawed, then only outlaws would have guns” came to be, what would happen next? Would we have a safer country or would we become a nation of outlaws?
One thing is for sure: We can’t remain status quo. If we do, the statistics indicate that the problem is only going to get worse. If you want proof, look no farther than the Lone Star State, where a person of legal voting age can buy a semi-automatic weapon as easily as buying a soft drink.
Personally, I’m tired of what is happening to our country.
I’m tired of the senseless tragedies and unspeakable horrors committed by people with guns.
I’m tired of the empty dialogue promising things will get better.
I’m tired of turning on the nightly news — and watching it through a curtain of tears.
As for #NRA, the National Rifle Association, their annual convention was held just a few days after the most recent mass shooting. The convention was held in Houston, less than 300 miles from Uvalde. Calling that ironic doesn’t even come close to doing it justice.
