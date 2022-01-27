“Where did the time go?”
It’s a question all of us are destined to ask ourselves as we get older. More times than not, it’s simply a rhetorical question; an answer isn’t expected. As for me, as I’ve gotten older I ask it all the time — and sometimes I respond.
It seems like only yesterday I was working up the nerve to ask the girl of my dreams out on a date, and now it won’t be long before I’m shopping for an anniversary gift for the 45th time.
It wasn’t long ago Cindy and I were arguing about whose turn it was to change our newborn’s diaper, and all of a sudden our newborn has a son of his own — who is already on the verge of becoming a teenager.
I still remember the day I ran three whole miles without stopping for the first time, but my running journals remind me that I’ve now put more miles on my two legs than I put on any one of the cars I’ve ever owned.
Time has a way of flying — so it’s important that you make your time count.
For the most part, I think I’ve managed to do a good job of managing my time. From childhood through retirement, it seems I’ve made most of my minutes count.
There are exceptions, of course: the time I wish I could get back. Time that, in hindsight, could have been put to better use. For example, all of the time I spent:
In three years of high school French, the course I chose over the more useful and practical Spanish because the French teacher, the lovely and buxom Heather Montagne, was the kind of teacher Van Halen sang about on MTV many years later. Today, I only remember “my name is” and “library” in French, and can count to 10 in three different foreign languages — only the numbers come out in a mixture of French, Dutch and German, and I can’t tell one from another.
Watching every last episode of the television series “Lost,” about a group in a plane crash surviving on a tropical island along with polar bears and a black smoke monster. After six seasons, viewers found out that everyone on the island was, well, dead. The end.
Sitting in a classroom learning about anything ending in “-ogy:” biology, geology, psychology, paleontology. I never had a desire to venture into any of those fields, and never for one second thought I knew enough about them to teach others. My time in the classroom could have been better spent learning about working on cars or gazing at Miss Montagne.
Coincidentally, I ran across something that indicates I’m not alone: “I’m glad I learned about parallelograms in high school geometry instead of how to do my taxes. It comes in handy during parallelogram season.”
Spending Friday nights in the sauna when I was 12 so I could make “game weight” for Saturday’s football game. Incidentally, game weight was 135 pounds, and since I religiously weighed in several pounds over on Friday afternoon, that meant spending anywhere between 30 minutes and 2 ½ hours in the tomb of sweat, shriveling up like a prune. Incidentally, this 135-pound prune appeared in just one game — a token appearance in the fourth quarter of a 56-0 blowout. While our team came out on top that day, I felt left out because I contributed absolutely nothing, if you don’t include running around like a banshee on defense and piling on after teammates made a tackle.
Coaching a basketball team — with my two sons as assistant coaches — of 10-year-old boys we didn’t know before the season began. After three months of practices, games, and a season-ending tournament, not a single parent thanked us for coaching their son. They did, however, offer considerable advice throughout the season — most prominently that their son deserved more playing time.
Watching almost 30 years of Major League Baseball, to include every single game the Atlanta Braves played in 1992, the year of the Sid Bream slide. After being a fan since the days of Sandy Koufax, Brooks Robinson, and Rocky Colavito (my favorite baseball name of all time), the strike of 1994 made me realize that I could, in fact, live without baseball — a game that packs a whopping 18 minutes of action into three hours otherwise filled with nine men standing on a ballfield adjusting their jocks, spitting pumpkin seeds and tobacco juice.
Camping. Don’t get me wrong, I love being outside. I played golf for more than 40 years, and all of it was outside. I’ve been running for more than 40 years as well, and with the exception of a handful of runs on a treadmill, all of it has been outside. I love watching football games; not the ones played in those sissified domes, but the ones played outside in the elements. But there’s a reason God invented motels, B&Bs, and motor homes: to keep us from having to sleep outside.
I wanted to include calculus classes my freshman year of college — since I use it about as often as I speak French — but I didn’t think it would be fair adding it to this list. After all, it’s not like I spent a whole lot of time on it. I only went to class twice the entire quarter: the first day for the overview, and the last day for the final exam.
Then again, I guess I should include it — since I had to repeat the class the following quarter after failing so miserably the first time.
