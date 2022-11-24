ludwig col. sig.jpg

Scott Ludwig

Black Friday is here. Three days from now it will be Cyber Monday. Once again, it’s that time of year.

The countdown has officially begun. Only (X) more days until Christmas. And here you are again with the same dilemma: what to put under the tree for your family and friends.

Scott Ludwig is a retired businessman, a published author and a runner. His columns appear in The Albany Herald on Fridays.

