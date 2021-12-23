Most people would agree that the worst thing about Christmas is that it only comes around once a year.
Of course, there are also those couple of pounds added to our waistlines while sitting around the holiday dinner table, and the bills to be paid once the last present is unwrapped. Those rank high on the “worst list” as well, but they’re only a small part of what makes Christmas the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.
But we’ll set those aside for the moment because, once again, it’s that special time of the year.
Christmas season is here. Christmas, a time that:
· Fills our hearts with comfort and joy as we offer our time and service to feed the homeless, provide toys for children in need, and sing carols to the elderly;
· Brings us together with friends and family, many of whom we don’t have the time to be with throughout the year because of all of the obligations and commitments in our otherwise busy lives;
· Reminds us that it truly is better to give than to receive;
· Instills the spirit of “peace on earth and good will toward men” in all of us;
· Puts a smile on our face and a special spring in our step;
· Affords us the opportunity — or in some cases, the excuse — to kiss the ones we love. (Many thanks, mistletoe);
· Allows us to simply enjoy being alive; to relax, catch our breath, and stop to smell the roses;
· Makes us all believe in the true meaning of Christmas;
‘Peace on earth and good will toward men.
Wouldn’t it be something if it was practiced as much as it was preached?
With 2022 right around the corner, it’s also time to come up with some resolutions for the New Year. For instance, you could:
· Volunteer to work in a soup kitchen, read to the elderly at a nursing home, or pick up trash along the side of the road;
· Call a loved one on a regular basis, even if it’s only to catch up and let them know you care;
· Talk to a stranger. Remember: even the best of friends were strangers once;
· Occasionally give your spouse a small gift, write them a note, or send them a text — simply because you love them and appreciate them for who they are and what they do;
· Greet each day with a smile, if for no other reason than you lived to see another day. Remember: smiles are infectious;
· Perform a random act of kindness for someone. And it doesn’t necessarily have to be someone you know;
· Kiss your significant other good night: not just tonight, but every night.
Sadly, after months of anticipation and excitement for the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, it won’t be long until Christmas will have come and gone. Then, suddenly, it’s back to reality.
Wouldn’t it be something if we could keep the spirit of Christmas alive — peace on earth and good will toward men — not only from Thanksgiving until New Year’s Day, but throughout the entire year?
Maybe it’s true what people say: The worst thing about Christmas is that it does come around only once a year.
But not for the reasons we might think.
