ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday his 15 appointments to the newly-created Healthcare Workforce Commission. The commission, which includes Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner, was created by Executive Order to tackle the challenges facing the health care industry in hiring and retention of workers.
The commission will submit a report on its findings by the end of the year.
“Across Georgia, communities are in need of nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists, emergency medical personnel, and other clinical and nonclinical personnel,” Kemp said. “I am confident these 15 individuals from every corner of our state have the experience, skills and drive needed to tackle the issues facing our health care industry head-on, and I look forward to their findings shaping solutions in the coming years.”
Caylee Noggle, who serves as the commissioner for the Georgia Department of Community Health, will chair the committee.
“Right now, Georgia is 28,000 nurses short,” Steiner said. “Like every industry, we face work force challenges, not just in nursing but in emergency medical personnel and all health care-related fields. This committee has been charged with finding solutions to those challenges.”
Steiner said Phoebe was among the first health care facilities in the state to address the shortages.
“We went to the community and said, ‘How can we partner with you?’” the Phoebe Health System CEO said. “We knew it was imperative to start looking for solutions.
“We have initiated or are in the process of initiating programs with Georgia Southwestern State University, Albany State University, ABAC (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College), Fort Valley State and other educational institutions. And we’re getting ready to initiate a program with Albany Technical College that will serve as a legacy program for (recently deceased ATC President) Anthony Parker.”
With the Department of Community Health, Noggle manages the $18 billion agency responsible for health care purchasing, planning and regulation, and improving the health outcomes of Georgians. Joining her and Steiner on the commission are:
Scott Bohlke, the owner and operator of Bohler Family Practice, an independent medical practice outside of Statesboro; Mary Chatman, the executive vice president and the president of Wellstar Health System hospitals Kennestone in Kennesaw and Windy Hill in Marietta; Despina “Debi” Dalton, who serves as the vice president of medical affairs for Wellstar Douglas Hospital in Douglasville; Sherry Danello, who has more than 40 years of experience in the field of health care; Janee Dock, a nurse administrator professional with several years of experience in health care; Clark Hill, the owner and president of the Hill Medical Group, an internal medicine practice serving the Commerce area; Shawn Little, a certified nurse educator with more than 27 years of clinical and academic experience; Sally Perry, the regional vice president of UHS of Delaware LLC, DBA Coastal Harbor Health System, a nationally recognized program in Savannah providing affordable mental health services, including both outpatient and inpatient programs; Pete Quinones, the president and chief executive officer for the Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services; Rick Roche, the chief people officer at Grady; Tanya Sudia, the dean of the College of Nursing at Augusta University; Jean Sumner, the dean of the School of Medicine at Mercer University, and Courtney Terwilliger, a native of Emmanuel County who has provided his hometown with emergency medical services for more than 40 years, serving as EMS director since 1997.
Steiner said he expects the Healthcare Workforce Commission to be an active group.
“The governor said he wants a report by the end of the year, and I know he expects us to come up with real solutions,” Steiner said. “This is vital to the future of health care in Georgia, and the clock is ticking.”
