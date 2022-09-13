Recently, The Albany Herald published a lengthy guest column from Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission member Hope Campbell that included numerous misleading and inaccurate statements about the Living and Learning Community project planned on Phoebe’s main campus at the site of a former public school.

It should be noted that Mrs. Campbell did not bring up any of her concerns or ask any questions during our presentation to the HPC before she voted against allowing the project to move forward. We do not want to exacerbate the unfortunate attempt by a few individuals to create a divisive debate by engaging in a point-by-point refutation of Mrs. Campbell’s allegations. It is, however, necessary to address a few of her most egregious accusations.

Scott Steiner is president and CEO of Phoebe Putney Health Systems.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.