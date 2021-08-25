ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner spent time in the system’s Phoebe North facility on Sunday, doing his part in an all-hands-on-deck plan to keep Phoebe’s facilities from being overrun by the surge in COVID-19 cases.
And while he’s seen more than his share of suffering during a career working the administrative side of the health care industry, this pandemic has shown Steiner, and all of the front-line health care professionals in the Phoebe system, a new kind of suffering.
“It’s so hard, seeing all of these patients intubated and fighting for their lives,” Steiner said. “And it’s frustrating for our personnel. When you come to a hospital, they usually have the answer to what it takes to make their patients better. With this, though, we help our patients breathe and give them medications that we hope will help. Then we watch as their bodies try to fight this thing off.
“It’s ironic, in a way, that people have resisted the vaccine that could help prevent the virus because they ‘don’t know what’s in it,’ and they end up being pumped full of medications that they know nothing about.”
The number of COVID patients at Phoebe facilities was down slightly Wednesday, from 209 Tuesday to 201 24 hours later. Of those patients, 169 were at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, 27 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus and five at Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester.
Forty-four of the patients in Phoebe facilities were on ventilators Wednesday, and 81% of the 201 were unvaccinated.
Phoebe officials said in releasing the numbers Wednesday, “There’s still no relief for the Phoebe Family fighting this latest surge. Our ERs are overwhelmed, and nearly every ICU bed is full. Please help us by doing all you can to avoid contracting the virus.”
People can do that, Steiner emphasized, by wearing masks, washing hands, socially distancing and, most importantly, getting vaccinated.
“We’ve got to stop the spread,” the CEO said. “OK, if you’re not going to get the vaccine, at least wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands, make sure your children wear masks.
“We all want this to go away; we’re all tired of the virus. But we’re not going to wish it away. We have to take action. The delta variant has done what it has to do: reconfigure to survive. It knows what we’re trying to do to get rid of it, so it is making changes to do what it was made to do — survive.”
Steiner also praised the Phoebe staff that, he said, is “answering the bell every day.”
“They’re tired; you can see it in their eyes,” he said of Phoebe medical personnel. “But they’re so strong. There’s no quit in them. We’ll get through this — actually, some of us will get through this — but we’re going to have to really get our numbers up on vaccinations. We’re at around 37% in Dougherty County, and we need to double that to start thinking about herd immunity.”
Statistics show that 44% of eligible people in Dougherty County have gotten at least one dose of vaccines available, while only 37% have had both shots.
