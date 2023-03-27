The financial sector has been under intense scrutiny after the failure of two large financial institutions that specialized in high-risk industries, such as the cryptocurrency sector. Some depositors in local communities might be wondering what this means for their hard-earned money.

But consumers — and policymakers in Washington — must distinguish between community banks like Flint Community Bank, which has been serving consumers and small businesses in the Albany area since 2006, and these large banks with a much different business model and risk profile.

Scott Tomlinson is CEO of Flint Community Bank. Frank Griffin is president of Flint Community Bank.

