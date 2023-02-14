TIFTON -- The South Georgia Council held its annual awards banquet over the weekend at the Leroy Rogers Senior Center here.
New Council President William Whitesell of Valdosta was sworn in, replacing outgoing President Tony Blakey of Albany, and the National Council’s Medal of Merit was awarded to Scout Jonathan Beavis of Valdosta for his performance of life-saving skills in an emergency situation.
The National Council’s Distinguished Conservation Service Award was presented to Scout Adam Kelly of Troop 21 in Americus, and the Silver Beaver Award, the highest award given by a council, was awarded to Walt Bryan of Douglas and Dan Deaver of Valdosta.
Other officers and board members for 2023 include:
Andrew Blackwell -- VP advancement
Britt Brinson -- VP training
Steve Brooks -- Council treasurer
Clay Chester -- National council member
Daniel Deaver -- Council commissioner
Greg Fullerton - Council attorney
Richard Green - Asst. council treasurer
Mike Greene - VP marketing
Mike Johnson - VP properties
Jason Moon - VP membership
Clay Moseley - VP endowment
Joe Najjar - VP district ops
Andy Smith - Council attorney
Bill Tillman - Alapaha District chairman
Stacey Whatley - VP diversity
Karl Zimmer - VP administration
Members at large of the board for 2023 are Ben Andrews, James Atwater, Ben Copeland, Merrill Dickinson, John Dukes, Zachary Hageman, Jim Halter, Keith Hawthorne, Jerry Jennett, Tommy McCurley, Tim McRae, Rose Palazzolo, Robert Roquemore, Jack Sauls, Jeffrey Scott, Tanya Thomas, James Tunison and John Tuten.
The 33 members of the 2022 Eagle Scout Class were recognized:
Jackson Belusko, Troop 3, Albany
Bryce Boyette, Troop 410, Valdosta
Benjamin Chambers, Troop 415, Valdosta
Beau Coppage, Troop 416, Lake Park
Simon DeMott, Troop 3, Albany
Lane Cullen Ellion, Troop 15, Albany
Reece Anne Ellion, Troop 13, Albany
Jacob Eubanks, Troop 21, Americus
Anthony Michael Fiorito, Troop 15, Albany
Trenton K. Hall, Troop 270, Americus
Ethan Harbuck, Troop 3, Albany
Thomas Herring, Troop 410, Valdosta
Sean Hoover, Troop 15, Albany
Liam Clayton Jay, Troop 875, Fitzgerald
Grant Johnson, Troop 3, Albany
Conner Landers, Troop 21, Americus
Grace D. Mallow, Troop 13, Albany
Gavin Mills, Troop 21, Americus
Earnest Mitchell, Troop 15, Albany
Stephen Moore, Troop 415, Valdosta
Tyrone Morgan, Troop 15, Albany
Davis Nicholson, Troop 3, Albany
Kenneth Dean Ott Jr., Troop 440, Hahira
Luke Ashton Paramore, Troop 100, Poulan
Preston Daniel Peters, Troop 62, Tifton
Thomas K. Phillips, Troop 15, Albany
Easton Jude Rodriguez, Troop 426, Homerville
Samuel Spano, Troop 416, Lake Park
Logan Stool, Troop 100, Poulan
Russell Tillman, Troop 454, Valdosta
Jonah Alexander Walsh, Troop 15, Albany
George Wiles, Troop 15, Albany
Gary Morgan Wright II, Troop 3, Albany
The South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 counties in south Georgia. For more information, go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/.
