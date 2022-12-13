ALBANY – Checkers, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain, has announced the opening of its second restaurant in Albany.
Located at 2703 Dawson Road, the restaurant held its grand opening on Tuesday. Albany residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of hand-seasoned, 100% beef hamburgers plus fresh-made hot dogs, sandwiches and milkshakes – alongside Checkers’ seasoned fries, which have been voted No. 1 Most Craveable Fries in America.
Checkers’ newest location will be owned and operated by local franchisee Dallas Hunt III. The location will be open seven days a week and will feature Checkers’ famous double drive-thru for a convenient and seamless guest experience.
Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. operates and franchises both Checkers and Rally's restaurants. With 836 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers and Rally's are proven brands that are expanding across the country. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards, including "No. 1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.