Checkers, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain, has announced the opening of its second restaurant in Albany.

Located at 2703 Dawson Road, the restaurant held its grand opening on Tuesday. Albany residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of hand-seasoned, 100% beef hamburgers plus fresh-made hot dogs, sandwiches and milkshakes – alongside Checkers’ seasoned fries, which have been voted No. 1 Most Craveable Fries in America.

