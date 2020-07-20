ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department's Intelligence Unit has charged Rashaun Malachi Cutts, 17, with terroristic threats and acts for the bomb threat calls made to businesses in Albany on July 9, APD said in a news release Monday. Cutts has been arrested and transferred to the Dougherty County Jail.
On July 15, Albany Police Department investigators developed information that Cherrie James of Shellman owned the phone used to make the bomb threat calls to businesses at the Albany Mall and Lee County businesses. After APD investigators questioned James, she was arrested, charged and then transported to the Lee County Jail to allow their investigators an opportunity to question her on their cases.
Warrants for party to the crime of terroristic threats were taken against James in the Albany Mall and Badcock Furniture cases by APD. She was also charged in Lee County for calls made to Finnicum Motor Co. dealerships on U.S. Highways 82 and 19.
