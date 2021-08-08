LEESBURG -- The Lee County High School Distinguished Alumni Program Committee has named seven Lee County High School graduates as its 2021 LCHS Distinguished Alumni.
The purpose of the program is to recognize outstanding alumni who have maintained a high standard of excellence and distinguished themselves through their work, personal accomplishments, or in the lives of others. These individuals exemplify the ideals of the Lee County School System and the community it serves, and serve as role models for current and future Lee County High School students.
The 2021 Class of Distinguished Alumni includes:
-- Jefferson Cal Callier, Class of 1980
-- Kelly Ray Harcrow, Class of 1985
-- Matthew Karl Hawkins, Class of 1980
-- Ricky Bernard Hicks, Class of 1988
-- Jason Wade Mann, Class of 1993
-- Robert Dent Reeves, Class of 1982
-- Melanie Mitchell Stearns, Class of 1980
The latest class of Distinguished Alumni will be recognized and honored during LCHS homecoming festivities Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. They will serve as grand marshals for the Homecoming Parade on Sept. 30. Following the Homecoming Parade, they will be honored at a banquet at The Bindery at Oakland Library. Tickets will go on sale to the public later this month. The alumni will visit and speak with students in the Lee County School System on the day of the homecoming football game and will be recognized on the field during homecoming pre-game festivities.
The Lee County High School Distinguished Alumni Program selects seven recipients every year. For more information on how to nominate a distinguished alumnus, email patsy@leecountyfamilyconnection.org. Applications are available year-round.
