ALBANY — Continuing to enjoy the responses of Herald readers to Debbie Blanchard’s suggestion that people in the region share what they’re doing while sheltering in place, several reached out with their words and photos.
Dianne Davis is using the time to teach her (not so) old dog some new tricks.
I’m teaching my dog, Brody, to catch the frisbee and go to the appropriate door when he wants to walk or go to the bathroom or ride in the Jeep. I wrote a book about a dog for my great nephew. I walk and ride my bike. I’m watching church services online and on TV. I call and text my mom several times a day.
— Dianne Davis
One reader is using her stay-at-home time to decide what is clutter in the house and what must remain.
Still doing major spring cleaning at two houses. I am at the “What do I do with this’?” on some items like three high school annuals (1971 WHS graduate!), two really nice bowling balls, and one 40-year-old, size 8 wedding dress. Anyone that knows me knows I am no longer a size 8. This effort is really fun, a trip down memory lane. Take care.
— Anonymous
Glenda Rambo, with a suddenly clear calendar, is using the time to take care of long-put-off chores.
Sheltering-in-place has truly been a once-in-a-lifetime experience. ( I hope!) Never had my calendar become so empty of appointments, lunch with friends and just everyday business. Now I find my day clear with time to take care of those much-needed projects that I have listed on paper but never put forth the effort to accomplish.
I have spent most days cleaning out closets, kitchen cabinets and a multitude of drawers of all sorts of things not needed. Early on I passed these many findings on to the Salvation Army in hopes that my “superfluous hoardings” might find a home with someone that truly needs them. I have discovered how blessed I have been over the years to have accumulated such “things” and have been able to let go. (This has been a hard thing for me.)
Recent circumstances in our city, as well as the world, have changed my perspective on what’s really important. It’s not things, but the people that I hold most dear: Family, friends and even those I’ve met through Facebook. We all live through uncertainties with each day and lean on a higher power to face the days ahead. Thanking God for every day and His blessings.
— Glenda “GG” Rambo
Join your friends, colleagues and acquaintances and send your sheltering in place, southwest Georgia style, stories and photos to carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.