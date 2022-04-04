ALBANY – The Sherrod Institute will host its second "Farm Field Day" April 29, honoring its founder during the event and stressing the importance of communitywide health and wellness.
The highlight of the event will be the Charles Sherrod Health & Wellness 5K Walk/Run, paying tribute to the man who brought the Civil Rights Movement to southwest Georgia.
“My husband’s grandmother taught him early that body and spirit go hand-in-hand, and so does a healthy diet and exercise,” Shirley Sherrod, the executive director of the Albany-based Sherrod Institute, said. “And so, we invite you to honor Sherrod while taking care of your bodies at the same time.”
The Farm Field Day will take place on April 29 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Sherrod Institute’s Cypress Pond campus, located at 801 Old Pretoria Road, three miles west of Albany’s airport. While the event is free and open to the public, those attending lunch must register on Eventbrite.
This year, as last, the Farm Field Day will offer multiple USDA-sponsored workshops and trainings for underserved farmers throughout southwest Georgia. Two years after COVID-19 disproportionately rocked the black community in southwest Georgia, event organizers chose to address the issue of health disparities.
Consistent with that theme, the Farm Field Day offerings include health-conscious cooking demonstrations, yoga sessions, fitness workouts, and a nutritious lunch.
During lunch, the Sherrod Institute will honor one of its own, the late entrepreneur and art gallerist Femi Nilaja Anderson, whose parents helped operate the original New Communities farm in Lee County. Anderson lost her battle with COVID in March of 2020.
Attendees also can take guided tours of Cypress Pond’s 1,600 acres. Radio station WUTU 88.3 FM will be broadcasting live on location.
Meanwhile, one of the primary purposes of this year’s event is to honor Charles Sherrod, who earned his ministry degree at Columbia University-affiliated Union Theological Seminary in New York.
In 1961, he arrived in southwest Georgia as the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee’s first field secretary. Within months, he kickstarted the historic Albany Movement, which drew scores of civil rights demonstrators, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“Sherrod was never about Sherrod, but about his people,” Shirley Sherrod said. “He was willing to put his life on the line, and he did.”
Despite multiple arrests and beatings for his civil rights activities, the Surry, Va., native settled in southwest Georgia, where he married, raised a family and committed his life.
After breaking away from SNCC over philosophical differences in 1966, Sherrod continued his civil rights work, cofounding the Southwest Georgia Project for Community Education.
In 1969, he helped co-found New Communities, then the largest black-owned farm in the nation and the country’s first community land trust. Despite eventual foreclosure due to drought and unfair loan practices 15 years after the acquisition, Sherrod went on to serve as an Albany city commissioner, where he remained until 1990.
Twenty years later, he and Shirley Sherrod joined other black farmers in a class-action lawsuit, settling out of court with the federal government as victims of discriminatory loan practices. The case allowed the couple to resume their nonprofit work in earnest, re-establishing themselves at Cypress Pond, where the Farm Field Day will take place.
Now 85, Sherrod continues his human rights work with his wife, addressing systemic problems confronting the black community at the intersection of race, food and land.
