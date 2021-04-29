ALBANY – Sherwood Church is hosting a number of children’s and youth events and camps this summer in southwest Georgia. Activities will include Vacation Bible School, WinShape Camp, soccer camp and a multisport camp.
Vacation Bible School is June 7-11 on the church campus. VBS is for completed kindergarteners-completed fifth-graders. The week will be filled with opportunities for children to learn about Jesus, make crafts and play recreational games. To register for free, visit SherwoodBaptist.net/vbs.
Soccer Camp is for ages 4-13 on June 14-18 at Legacy Park (2412 Lily Pond Road in Albany). It is a weeklong camp led by former college players and current club and varsity-level high school coaches. Training sessions will cover everything from technical skills and abilities to tactical and mental understanding of the game. There will be scrimmages to incorporate game scenarios and allow players to be creative and implement what they have learned in training. Sessions are adaptable and beneficial to players of all skill levels. Half-day and full-day camp options are available. To register, visit SherwoodBaptist.net/summer-camps.
WinShape Camp is an unprecedented day camp experience for completed kindergartners-completed eighth-graders on July 5-9. Campers will learn about Jesus through a mix of outdoor and indoor moments, physical activity and creative play. There is a day of fun for the whole family on the last day of camp that includes lunch from Chick-fil-A. Cost of the camp is for $169. Sign up at SherwoodBaptist.net/WINSHAPE.
The Multisport Camp is for ages 6-12 on July 19-23 at Legacy Park. Children will have the opportunity to compete in a fun-filled camp environment with team games all week long. Campers also will get introductory training in a number of sports, encouraging a passion for a wider range of activity and play. Half-day and full-day camp options are available. To register, visit SherwoodBaptist.net/summer-camps.
For more information about any of the camps, call Sherwood Baptist Church at (229) 883-1910.
