ALBANY -- Sherwood Christian Academy seniors Caroline Dougherty and Jacob Lindsey will be recognized as the school's Class of '22 valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, at Sherwood's commencement ceremony Friday.
Valedictorian Dougherty, who will graduate with honors, will attend Anderson University in South Carolina, where she was named an AU Fellow and received a full tuition scholarship. She plans to major in business administration and marketing.
Some of her achievements include being an honor graduate, headmaster scholar, and a member of the National Honor Society. Dougherty also earned a gold medal for exemplary community service. She was awarded an ACSI Distinguished Christian High School Student Award and received the Georgia Certificate of Merit and the Scholar Award from the College Board.
Dougherty earned a varsity letter as team captain in volleyball, was an All-Region selection, and participated in the GAPPS Junior-Senior Volleyball Showcase. She served as student body treasurer. The daughter of Dr. Brian and Rachel Dougherty of Albany, Caroline has attended SCA for 11 years and is a member of Sherwood Baptist Church.
Salutatorian Lindsey, who also will graduate with honors, and plans to attend Albany Technical College to major in computer science. Some of his achievements include being an honor graduate, a headmaster scholar, and earning membership in the National Honor Society. Lindsey also received the ACSI Distinguished Christian High School Student Award. The son of Ronald and Andrea Lindsey of Albany, Jacob has attended SCA for 10 years and is a member of Mercedes Baptist Church.
Sherwood Christian Academy will hold its 33rd commencement exercises for the class of 2022 at Sherwood Baptist Church on Friday at 7 p.m. Sherwood Senior Pastor Paul Gotthardt will deliver the commencement address to the graduates.
