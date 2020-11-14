ALBANY -- Expected inclement weather led officials at Sherwood Christian Academy to postpone the school's planned Veterans Day celebration on Wednesday, but Sherwood -- with the help of local veterans groups -- rescheduled and held the celebration as a schoolwide event on Friday.
Instead of the annual community event at Sherwood Baptist Church, Sherwood Christian chose to hold a school-only Veterans Day event. Participants included members of local American Legion Post 30, along with members of the Leesburg and Sylvester Legion posts. The ceremony included the reading of the names of fallen heroes from south Georgia, followed by a 21-gun salute, a flag folding ceremony and the playing of taps. A closing prayer was offered by American Legion Chaplain Doc Williams.
“It’s an important ceremony to teach our students about honor, patriotism and remembrance of those who sacrificed much so we can be free,” Sherwood Headmaster Brian Dougherty said.
