...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Florida and Georgia, including the following
areas, in Florida, Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal
Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden,
Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland
Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Madison and
Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun,
Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee,
Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner
and Worth.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected in
the watch area today, with local amounts over Southwest
Georgia exceeding 3 inches. This will come on top of locally
heavy rains which already occurred over the course of
Thursday night, Friday, and Friday night. Locations that
received the heaviest rain on Friday will be especially
vulnerable to additional rainfall, including areas from
Madison, Florida, to Lake Park, Georgia. If these rainfall
amounts come quickly on soil that is already wet, then flash
flooding would be possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Sherwood Christian Academy senior Eric Bergrab was named the 2023 Dougherty County STAR Student at the 65th Albany Area Chamber of Commerce STAR Student Luncheon.
Deerfield-Windsor School Headmaster Allen Lowe, left, and Dougherty County School System Superintendent Ken Dyer share a moment before the start of Friday's STAR Student luncheon at the Northwest Library Branch in Albany.
Dougherty County STAR Students and Teachers for 2023 include, from left: Vicki Davis and Eric Bergrab, Sherwood Christian Academy; Jacqueline Floyd and Kelsey Woods, Westover High School; Jalen Wimberly and Alethia Samuels, Monroe High School; Harshil Joshee and Alee Miller (obscured), Deerfield-Windsor School; Ashley Reynolds and Anna Claire Kimsey, Byne Christian School; and Jayden Keaton and Jill Dervan, Dougherty High School.
ALBANY -- Proclaiming himself "kinda speechless right now," Sherwood Christian Academy senior Eric Bergrab was named the 2023 Dougherty County STAR Student at the 65th Albany Area Chamber of Commerce STAR Student Luncheon.
Also recognized at the banquet were Bergrab's STAR Teacher selection, computer science/digital film instructor Vicki Davis, and the STAR students and teachers from the six Dougherty County public and private schools.
"I feel blessed, blessed by God," Bergrab said after being named county STAR Student on Friday. "This is beyond my wildest expectations. I'd taken the SAT (one of the requirements for STAR consideration) and got a pretty high score, but for some reason I decided to take it again. I'm glad I did."
The Sherwood senior said it was a "privilege" to learn under Davis.
"She cares about her students," Bergrab, whose future plans include studying civil engineering at either Georgia Tech or Mercer University, said of his STAR Teacher. "She's had a big impact on my life."
Davis, a 21-year education veteran who's worked the past five years at Sherwood, claimed her first STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) award.
"There's a lot I could say about Eric; he's such a remarkable student and young man," Davis said. "He's disciplined and engaged in every single class he's in. He never shuts down. But he's also one of the most humble kids you'll ever meet. He's always willing to help his fellow students.
"Frankly, I'm honored that he would select me as his STAR Teacher. I've had students tell me in the past that they had considered selecting me but they were not sure if computer science is a 'real class.' That's the thing about education: There are so many amazing teachers who never receive this kind of recognition who have tremendous impact on the students they teach."
Other STAR Students and their STAR teachers honored at the banquet were:
-- Anna Claire Kimsey, Ashley Reynolds: Byne Christian School
-- Harshil Joshi, Alee Miller: Deerfield-Windsor School
-- Jayden Keaton, Jill Dervan: Dougherty High School
-- Jalen Wimberly, Alethia Samuels: Monroe High School
-- Kelsey Woods, Jacqueline Floyd: Westover High School
"Today, we're celebrating excellence on both sides of the desk," Brian Dougherty, the outgoing Sherwood Christian Academy headmaster and chairman of the chamber's Talent, Education and Leadership Committee, said before urging the STAR Students to "use your gifts, use your talents and go out and make a difference."
Deerfield-Windsor School headmaster Allen Lowe encouraged the students to "bring your excellence back to Albany," and Dougherty County School System Superintendent Ken Dyer praised the STAR Teachers by noting, "Of all the teachers these students came in contact with throughout their education, you are the ones who made the biggest difference."
Westover STAR Student Kelsey Woods received a standing ovation after tearfully acknowledging her STAR Teacher, Jacqueline Floyd, and family members who supported her.
The Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) and its foundation team with statewide Chambers of Commerce to sponsor the STAR program each year. Since its inception in 1958, the program has honored 27,000 students and their teachers. STAR Students must have the highest SAT score on a single test date and be in the top 10% or Top 10 students in their class based on grade-point average.
Bergrab will represent Dougherty County in regional STAR competition March 23.
