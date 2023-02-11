ALBANY -- Proclaiming himself "kinda speechless right now," Sherwood Christian Academy senior Eric Bergrab was named the 2023 Dougherty County STAR Student at the 65th Albany Area Chamber of Commerce STAR Student Luncheon.

Also recognized at the banquet were Bergrab's STAR Teacher selection, computer science/digital film instructor Vicki Davis, and the STAR students and teachers from the six Dougherty County public and private schools.

