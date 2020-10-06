MOBILE, Ala. -- Southeastern retail chain Shoe Station donated $20,000 to United Way of Southwest Alabama, which will designate the funds to provide meals to those on the Alabama Gulf Coast impacted by Hurricane Sally.
"We value our longstanding partnerships with both Shoe Station and our nonprofit partner agencies across the region," United Way of Southwest Alabama President & CEO Jill Chenoweth said in a news release. "This generous donation by Shoe Station enables United Way of Southwest Alabama to continue to serve those individuals affected by Hurricane Sally and related weather events."
United Way of Southwest Alabama’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the community. The 501(c)(3) strengthens communities by focusing on uniting and mobilizing resources that make the fight for education, health, financial stability, and access to life’s basic essentials a win for every person in every community UWSWA serves, officials with the organization said.
The donation was made possible by the Shoe Station Donor Advised Fund.
Shoe Station is one of the nation's largest independent shoe retailers, with 21 large open-shelf shoe stores in five Southeastern states. Shoe Station was founded in 1984 by Terry S. Barkin and features a comprehensive e-commerce site, www.shoestation.com. The chain has community partnerships with United Way of Southwest Alabama, Distinguished Young Women, and The University of South Alabama's Mitchell College of Business.
Shoe Station has a retail outlet in Albany.
