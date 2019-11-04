ALBANY -- Albany police said Monday 48-year-old Richard Bernard Washington, who responding officers found lying in the road Sunday in front of a residence on Society Avenue with a gunshot wound to his leg, claimed he was accidentally shot by his wife, Lawanda Washington, 36.
In a report filed by responding officer Brentten Laethem at 7 p.m. Sunday, Laethem and Patrol Officer Corey Dixon responded to a call at East Society Avenue in reference to a shooting. Richard Washington, the report said, was "laying in the middle of the roadway in front of 1104 E. Society Ave. with a gunshot wound just above his ankle."
Washington first told the officers, according to the report, that "him and 'Jennifer Davis' were playing around with a handgun' and Davis 'accidentally shot him.'" After further conversation, Washington told the officers that Davis had not shot him but that his wife did. According to Laethem's report, Washington refused to give officers his wife's name.
After Washington was taken to the hospital by EMS, the officers found a 9 mm Lugar shell casing near where Washington was lying in the road.
Laethem said that, after other APD officers responded to the scene, Sgt. Darryl Jones radioed that Lawanda Washington had been taken into custody on the 1200 block of East Society. Jones told the officers that Lawanda Washington had a 9 mm handgun in her possession and said that she had accidentally shot her husband.
Laethem said that the officers checked for active warrants taken against Richard Washington with negative results.
The Washingtons and Lawanda Denise Gulley, who with Lawanda Washington was listed as a suspect on the police report, were taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning. The case remains active.