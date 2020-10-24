ALBANY -- When Exchange Club of Albany officials got ready to open the doors on the first day of their club's two-day "Mega Yard Sale" Friday at 1 p.m., they were greeted with a sight many are still shaking their heads over.
"Man, when we got ready to start this up yesterday at around 1 o'clock, there were about 150 people lined up outside," club Media Coordinator Gary Knight said Saturday morning. "It stayed that way for the next two or three hours."
The club hosted the two-day sale in an effort to make up for the loss of this year's Exchange Club Fair, which typically attracts tens of thousands to the community during its weeklong stay and is a key fundraiser for the civic club. The fair was added to the list of pandemic victims this year.
"We average around $90,000 in grounds and maintenance fees that we have to pay whether we ever even open the doors out here," Knight said earlier in the week.
Knight and Exchange Club President Jim Smith said on Wednesday they hoped to raise around $10,000 on the sale of donated items that packed the Exchange Club Fairgrounds' exhibition hall.
"I think we'll hit our $10,000 goal today," Knight said Saturday. "But I think we're going to have enough stuff left for a 'close-out sale' in three or four weeks. We'll sell what we can of the remaining items and then reach out to some of our nonprofits to see if they need any of the items we have left."
Mom Cynthia and daughter Alicia Blake of Albany were taking advantage of the opportunity to pick up bargain items Saturday morning, as were Ray and Melissa Watson of Baconton.
"I came with my mom, and obviously she's doing well; she's got an armful of stuff," Alicia Blake said.
The Watsons said they would have been at the sale Friday if they'd known of it sooner.
"We're still finding some good stuff," Melissa Watson said.
Money from the sale will go toward grounds and maintenance costs of the fairgrounds and to donate to local nonprofits supported by the Exchange Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.