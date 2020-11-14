ALBANY -- The Exchange Club of Albany offered southwest Georgia shoppers an early Christmas gift Saturday: One last opportunity to seek out bargains as a spillover of the organization's recently successful Mega Garage Sale.
Held at the Exchange Club's Fairground Exhibit Hall, Saturday's bargain hunt included items left over from its two-day mega sale two weeks ago, plus other items that were donated to the club.
The garage sales were held to make up for funding lost when the coronavirus forced cancellation of the Exchange Club Fair, the club's primary fundraiser that annually brings tens of thousands of visitors to the fairgrounds during its weeklong run.
"We're out here to support the Exchange Club," Kate Berggren said Saturday as her 12-year-old daughter, Ava Owens, checked out the comfort level of a lounge chair. "I was working when they had the sale two weeks ago, so I was glad to have the chance to come out here today."
Synthia Hooks of Albany said she was looking for bargains for people on her shopping list.
"I love thrift shopping," Hooks said. "We heard about this sale, so my husband and I came out this morning to see if we could find some bargains for Christmas. They have some really nice items out here."
The Exchange Club collected more than $10,000 at the original Mega Garage Sale two weeks ago, but decided to give shoppers one more opportunity to claim valuable items at low prices on Saturday.
"We had so many great items out here, especially some really nice furniture that was donated," club Communications Chairman Gary Knight said. "We wanted to give people one more chance to see if they could find bargains before we gave the remaining items to charity."
Exchange Club officials said the club spends $90,000 a year in maintenance costs, even if the gates to the fairgrounds are never opened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.