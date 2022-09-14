LEESBURG -- Silicon Ranch, one of the premier solar ranch operations in the nation, is currently constructing Desoto Phase I Solar Ranch off Dan Green and Courthouse roads in north Lee County. The 2,285-acre site, once an agricultural operation, was purchased to construct a large solar ranch. It will consist of about 1,800 acres of collection capability in Phase I of the project. Two other phases are in the planning stage for this site.

Solar farms work by collecting sunlight through an interconnected system of solar panels. These panels are strategically placed on 5,800 racks consisting of 385,000 panels to maximize their ability to capture sunlight and convert it to electricity. Sunlight contains little packets of energy called photons. When photons from the sun reach the solar panels, it causes energy electrons within those panels to move, thus creating an electrical current.

