BAINBRIDGE — Spaces are still available in a few fall semester classes at the Bainbridge location of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC classes are also available in Blakely and Donalsonville.
Available fall classes are a mix between on-campus and hybrid classes. On-campus classes will be offered in a variety of different courses such as biology, chemistry, English and others.
Twelve classes are offered as hybrid courses. Hybrid classes meet one day on campus each week, and the rest of the class will be offered online. Students have the option of taking classes in communication, economics, math, marketing and a physical education class.
For more information on classes and registration, interested persons can contact Katie Spooner at katherine.spooner@abac.edu or call (229) 243-3021.
The ABAC Bainbridge fall semester begins Aug. 13.