ALBANY -- For the third time in as many months, the Albany Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is partnering with Bethel AME Church and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to vaccinate the community.
The Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinic will be on site at Bethel AME Church at 217 S. Washington St. (across from the Albany Civic Center), from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those 12 years of age and older. The first 50 newcomers will receive a $20 gift card.
All eligible persons are encouraged to help make the community healthier by getting vaccinated.
