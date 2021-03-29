ALBANY -- The distinctive ladies of the Delta Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. are preparing for an evening of entertainment, enlightenment and education with the virtual presentation of 2021 Fashionetta.
Sorority leadership promises that 2021 Fashionetta, themed “Time is of the Essence,” will take participants back to revisit an “old” perspective of Fashionetta in Review. Delta Eta Omega Chapter leaders note that Fashionetta has "provided young ladies to travel on an inspirational and motivational journey that has broadened their views about life’s impacts academically, socially and culturally. Because their participation in this event has presented life-changing challenges, it has provided an opportunity for them to be part of a successful life-long rich legacy that reflected on a desire to exemplify excellence through sustainable service for all mankind."
2021 Fashionetta's design will provide a special presentation of previous Fashionettas in traveling back “down memory lane.” Proceeds raised from Fashionetta have been a continuous monetary resource to support and implement programs and activities that empower southwest Georgia communities in enhancing the arts, community programs, charitable donations and academic excellence.
2021 Fashionetta is scheduled for April 10 at 7 p.m., the time and date for the "virtual venturous destination" for viewing participants to reflect on the past and anticipate future participation. The presentation can be viewed on the chapter’s Facebook page, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. – Delta Eta Omega Chapter. The focus will be on the elegance and beauty of the young ladies who stepped out on faith, the performing artists who provided diverse entertainments, the award recipients, and most importantly, the community advocates who have been supporting what has become an invaluable event.
Sorority members say they thank the community for the past and continued support of Delta Eta Omega Chapter's biennial fundraiser. Glorya Williams is the event's fundraising chairwoman, and Debra Capers is chapter president. Contact information is Delta Eta Omega Chapter, P.O. Box 3822, Albany, Ga. 31706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.