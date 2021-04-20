Dale Burley, a local Land Specialist for Whitetail Properties, has been recognized by the Realtors Land Institute as one of the nation’s top real estate brokers. He was named a member of the Institute’s APEX 2020 Producers Club, which required a minimum of $4 million in land sales last year.
Burley serves south-central Georgia, including Dougherty County, for Whitetail Properties, which is a leading national real estate company specializing in hunting, ranch, farm and timber land.
He said the hot rural land market is being fueled by strong land values and high buyer demand. In addition to the benefits of a rural lifestyle and outdoor recreational opportunities, Burley noted that buyers also are motivated by attractive financing opportunities, historically low interest rates and the long-term stability of land as a financial investment.
“Buyers are moving to rural areas not only looking for hunting recreational properties but also country homes and hobby farms,” Burley said. “The number of active buyers pursuing rural land and historically low interest rates has contributed to an unbelievable seller’s market. Today’s sellers are taking advantage of a strong demand from buyers and investors who continue to realize that land is a strong, long-term investment.”
The Realtors Land Institute is the industry’s leading land real estate organization, representing more than 1,300 land professionals across the country. Its mission is to elevate the level of industry professionalism by providing land professionals with the expertise and camaraderie that are the foundation for becoming the best in the business.
For additional information about buying or selling rural property, or to browse property listings, contact Burley at https://www.whitetailproperties.com/agents/dale-burley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.