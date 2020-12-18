ATLANTA – A man died in a camper fire off Highway 520 near the line between Terrell and Webster counties on Monday, according to a press release from the Georgia Safety and Fire Commissioner John F. King
The victim is identified as Phillip Eckert, 53, of Parrott, Ga.
The fire was reported to local authorities around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
“This 14-year-old, 196-square-foot camper was engulfed in flames when the fire department arrived at the scene,” said King. “Mr. Eckert’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. Especially as we head into the holiday season, my team offers our condolences to Mr. Eckert’s loved ones.”
The Webster County Coroner’s Office, the Webster County Fire Department, and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office are working with Commissioner King’s State Fire Investigations Unit on this case. At this time, authorities do not believe this act was criminal in nature.
This marks the 92nd fire fatality in Georgia for 2020.
