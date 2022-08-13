s ga. leads.png

Special Logo

 Special Logo

MOULTRIE – Twenty-eight participants from across south Georgia have committed to investing in the future vitality and sustainability of the region by participating in the 2022-2023 class of South GeorgiaLEADS. Representing 16 counties of the 21-county region, the desire to engage and proactively address the issues facing south Georgia is a consistent passion of this year’s class.

At a time when leadership is critical in all communities, the Board of Directors of South GeorgiaLEADS announced the participants of this year’s class.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.