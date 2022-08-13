MOULTRIE – Twenty-eight participants from across south Georgia have committed to investing in the future vitality and sustainability of the region by participating in the 2022-2023 class of South GeorgiaLEADS. Representing 16 counties of the 21-county region, the desire to engage and proactively address the issues facing south Georgia is a consistent passion of this year’s class.
At a time when leadership is critical in all communities, the Board of Directors of South GeorgiaLEADS announced the participants of this year’s class.
South GeorgiaLEADS Chairperson Barbara Grogan said she shares the board’s enthusiasm.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I welcome the 2022-2023 class of South GeorgiaLEADS," Grogan said in a news release. "Representing an array of communities, professions and cultures across southwest Georgia, we are excited about the great conversations and skill-sharing the class will experience — and take back to their hometowns. Reflective of the diversity of our region, we have professionals from a wide range of sectors including nonprofits, K-12 and post-secondary education, local government, financial institutions, utility companies, entrepreneurs and more.
"This diversity of experiences and mindsets will make for engaging and productive discussions as we gather for the kick-off retreat in Bainbridge next week.”
Supported by corporate sponsorships — Georgia Power Co. as the sustaining sponsor and Electric Cities of Georgia as the presenting sponsor — South GeorgiaLEADS links community leaders directly to the region’s economic development agenda and efforts.
Members of the 2022-2023 South GeorgiaLEADS class are:
Jennifer Floyd -- City of Fitzgerald
Jessica Griner -- Fitzgerald Ben Hill County Chamber of Commerce
Brandon Winn -- Young, Black and Empowered Inc.
Brent James -- Georgia Power Company
Dale Rickett -- Colquitt County Educational Foundation
Anna Kinchen -- Southwest Georgia Farm Credit
Tonya Jones -- Sumter EMC
LaVenice Grace -- Dougherty County Schools
Cheryl Vinson -- Dougherty County Family Literacy Council
Brittany Bryant -- Southern Regional Technical College
Jennifer Jarvis -- Cairo-Grady County Chamber of Commerce
Travis Moss -- Secure Records Solutions
Adrian Martinez Franco -- Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
Jodie Kretzer -- Invision Technologies
Sustaining sponsor and Georgia Power’s Regional Director in Valdosta Joe Brownlee said investing in programs like South GeorgiaLEADS is essential to Georgia Power’s mission —and the region’s success.
“At Georgia Power, we have well over 100 years of community and economic development experience," Brownlee said. "From that experience, we’ve come to realize and firmly believe that the most successful regions have committed, engaged leaders. When communities and regions consider leaders to engage in the economic development planning process, it’s important to include stakeholders that bring a different perspective, innovative ideas and contagious enthusiasm.
"Community and regional leadership is too important to be left up to chance. South GeorgiaLEADS has been very intentional about bringing together leaders who can help foster change and growth and create strategies for collaboration throughout south Georgia. That is why Georgia Power is committed to this program as the sustaining sponsor.”
Daryl Ingram, the senior vice president and chief external officer for Electric Cities of Georgia, the presenting sponsor of South GeorgiaLEADS since it launched in 2016, says grassroots leadership is vital.
“The South GeorgiaLEADS program provides pathways for southwest Georgia leaders to solve complicated challenges of today and the future," Ingram said. "The grassroots principles of (SGL) align with the Electric Cities of Georgia’s rich history of helping communities and why our continued support of this program is a perfect fit in our support of southwest Georgia.”
South GeorgiaLEADS will kick off Thursday at SouthWind Plantation in Bainbridge. Emphasizing regional priorities throughout the program, SGL links regional site visits and issue awareness to relevant leadership development content within the framework of the group's priorities. The board will be joined throughout the year by implementation partners University of Georgia J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development and Valdosta State University Center for South Georgia Regional Impact.
