South GeorgiaLEADS set to kick off new session

MOULTRIE – South GeorgiaLEADS 2.0 (SGL2) will kick off its new session Oct. 13-14 in Moultrie with 14 participants from across the region who have committed to investing in the future vitality of the region by participating in the first SGL2 class. This call to action for south Georgia is designed to bring together SGL alumni from years past to address real issues facing south Georgia in an action-oriented approach — a first of its kind for leadership development and alumni engagement in Georgia.
“South GeorgiaLEADS 2.0 is a culmination of seven years of dedicated commitment by leaders across south Georgia,” South GeorgiaLEADS Chairwoman Barbara Grogan said. “As a group, we have formed an organization, board of directors, and graduated over 160 alumni, all with the purpose of enhancing the leadership capacity of our region to grow and thrive. We believe SGL2 will bring about solutions to regional topics, and I look forward to working with our 2021-2022 class members.”
With continued investment from statewide and regional corporate sponsors and support from higher education partners at the University of Georgia’s J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development and the Center for South Georgia Regional Impact at Valdosta State University, South GeorgiaLEADS 2.0 is positioned to be a catalyst for change in the region.
The 14 SGL alumni committed to impacting change in the region are:
Colquitt
♦ Sarah Adams, UGA Archway Partnership
Colquitt
♦ Tommie Beth Willis, Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce
Dougherty
♦ Rob Collins, NEOS Technologies, Inc.
♦ Bridges Sinyard, Adams Exterminators
♦ Brianna Wilson, Southern Point Staffing
Lee
♦ William Hancock, Webb Properties
♦ Patsy Shirley, Lee County Family Connections
Lowndes
♦ A.C. Braswell, city of Valdosta
♦ Angela Ward, The Game Changers
♦ Michael Smith, Greater Valdosta United Way
Sumter
♦ Elena Carne, T31 Activewear
♦ Jessica Sinclair, Sumter County Family Connections
Tift
♦ Renata Elad, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
♦ Eric Larson, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
Sharing his support for the new approach of utilizing SGL alumni and the leadership skills already imparted to drill down and tackle the intractable issues of south Georgia, Fanning Institute Director Matt Bishop applauded the program’s efforts.
“Communities and regions need leaders who can pivot and adapt to a changing environment,” Bishop said. “We are excited to build off of our already successful South Georgia LEADS program to develop a new curriculum and provide next-level leadership development for the region.”
Richard A. Carvajal, president at Valdosta State University expressed excitement for the program.
“Valdosta State University is in the business of creating future leaders, and we are very excited to see what this new class of alumni will accomplish with its new mission,” he said “South GeorgiaLEADS and VSU are proud partners committed to the successful future of our region. Valdosta State remains dedicated to driving economic awareness, growth, and development in south Georgia. We look forward to working with this class to create lasting and impactful opportunities in our communities.”
South GeorgiaLEADS sustaining sponsor and Georgia Power’s regional director in Valdosta, Joe Brownlee is a recent alumnus, graduating from the program earlier this year. Offering Georgia Power’s commitment to being a “Citizen Wherever We Serve” as the foundation for why the company invests in programs like SGL2, Brownlee said he believes leveraging investment to meet shared objectives represents the greatest opportunity for the region’s success.
“Georgia Power is committed to being a ‘Citizen Wherever We Serve’ and to utilizing the company’s resources to improve our communities,” Brownlee said. “This requires us to look at the issues facing our communities and determine how we can be a part of changing systemic issues. South GeorgiaLEADS has provided an excellent platform since 2016 to identify regional issues and prepare leaders with the collaborative knowledge, networks, and skills to address those issues. I look forward to seeing the solutions this group of alumni and the efforts of ‘Leads 2.0’ present for our region and our future.”
Daryl Ingram, senior vice president and chief external officer for Electric Cities of Georgia and SGL presenting sponsor since its launch in 2016, emphasize the importance of grassroots leadership.
“LEADS prioritizes sound leadership values and local stakeholder development resulting in economic prosperity across Georgia,” he said. “The grassroots principles align with Electric Cities of Georgia’s rich history of helping communities, and we look forward to again supporting this year’s LEADS program as they work to support southwest Georgia.”
The purpose of South GeorgiaLEADS 2.0 is to create action around south Georgia’s most pressing issues and challenges by:
— Building on SGL’s values to establish robust, multifaceted teams to address the region’s greatest needs from among SGL alumni, board members and key stakeholders;
— Identifying dynamic and cross-functional solutions that link assets and resources holistically across south Georgia;
— Utilizing strategic action plans and leveraging implementation partners to go beyond the program to make an impact where it is most needed;
— Committing to sustainability and advocacy on behalf of the region.
Sponsors of South GeorgiaLEADS 2.0 include AT&T, Colony Bank, Electric Cities of Georgia, Fitzgerald Ben Hill Development Authority, Georgia CEO, Georgia Power Company, Leadership Worth, Locate South Georgia Foundation Inc., One Sumter Economic Development Foundation Inc., Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, and Upland Wealth Advisors.
For more information about South GeorgiaLEADS, visit https://locatesouthgeorgia.com/leadership-development/, or contact South GeorgiaLEADS Chairwoman Grogan at (229) 921-1457 or bgrogan@selectmoultrie.com.
