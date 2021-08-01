TIFTON – Orthopedist Dr. Clint Cawley and Nephrologist Dr. Abduljalil Elfasi recently joined Southwell, adding to the system’s specialty services.
Cawley, a Turner County native, joined the Georgia Sports Medicine Practice located at 2227 U.S. Highway 41 North in Tifton. Cawley received a bachelor of science degree in Biology at Valdosta State University and attended medical school at Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the Atlanta Medical Center.
Cawley gained valuable experience in the field of sports medicine working as the assistant team physician for the baseball team at the Georgia Institute of Technology and as the assistant team physician for Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta.
To make an appointment with Cawley or to learn more, call (229) 386-5222.
Elfasi, who attended medical school at the University of Tripoli, joined Southwell Nephrology, located at 39 Kent Road, Suite 1. After he completed medical school, Elfasi went on to receive a masters of medicine degree in Nephrology from the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom. He completed his residency in internal medicine at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, Ill., and also completed a fellowship at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
To make an appointment with Elfasi or to learn more, call (229) 391-4310.
“We are proud to have these skilled specialists join our team here at Southwell,” Monica Morris, Southwell’s director of physician recruitment, said. “We strive to provide quality specialty care close to home, work and family, so that our community members don’t have to travel long distances to receive the care that they need.”
