TIFTON – Southwell recently announced the opening of its newest clinic in Valdosta, Southwell Specialty Care.

The clinic, located at 2922-C North Oak St. in Valdosta, will offer bariatric surgical services as well as orthopedic services. Dr. Wes Turton, bariatric surgeon with South Georgia Surgical, and Dr. Kyle Fleck, orthopedic surgeon with Georgia Sports Medicine, are now seeing patients at the new clinic.

