TIFTON – Southwell recently announced the opening of its newest clinic in Valdosta, Southwell Specialty Care.
The clinic, located at 2922-C North Oak St. in Valdosta, will offer bariatric surgical services as well as orthopedic services. Dr. Wes Turton, bariatric surgeon with South Georgia Surgical, and Dr. Kyle Fleck, orthopedic surgeon with Georgia Sports Medicine, are now seeing patients at the new clinic.
Turton is a board-certified general surgeon with expertise in bariatrics. With more than 2,000 bariatric procedures performed, he specializes in laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy and laparoscopic gastric bypass. He will perform bariatric surgeries at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton but is available to see patients in Valdosta for their consultations and follow up visits.
Turton earned his medical degree and completed residency training at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of numerous professional organizations, including the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.
Fleck’s services include orthopedic surgery, focusing on shoulder, elbow and knee procedures, including total shoulder and knee arthroplasty. He has also been trained in all sports medicine injuries as well as non-surgical interventions. Fleck will perform procedures at Southwell Medical hospital in Adel and Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton.
A native of Valdosta, Fleck earned his medical degree from Mercer University in Macon. He followed with orthopedic residency training at University of Florida Health in Jacksonville and a Fellowship in sports medicine at the Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Jackson. Fleck is certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery.
Turton and Fleck accept most insurance plans at Southwell Specialty Clinic.
“We are very excited to bring these new specialties to the Lowndes and Valdosta community," Claire Byrnes, senior vice president for ambulatory services for Southwell, said. "Drs. Turton and Fleck are both highly trained and experienced surgeons, and we look forward to the level of care they will bring to the area."
To schedule an appointment with Fleck, call (229) 386-5222, and call (229) 382-9733 for Turton. Visit mysouthwell.com for more information.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.