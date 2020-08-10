TIFTON -- The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation recently presented Tiffany Jones, an LPN in the Employee Medical Home at Southwell, with the Renee Moorman Scholarship.
This $1,500 nursing scholarship was established by Dr. Larry Moorman and family in memory of the late Renee H. Moorman, due to her love of nursing. This scholarship is awarded annually to an LPN who is pursuing his or her RN degree and is used for school expenses.
This year’s recipient is enrolled in the Bridge Program at Southern Regional Technical College. Jones has been with Southwell Employee Medical Home for five years and continues to work full-time while in school. She loves nursing and says, “Nursing is not just a job to me; it has always been a passion to serve, care and to give the best quality care to patients.”
For more information, contact the Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation at (229) 391-3310.
Southwell is a leading health care provider serving 12 counties in south-central Georgia. Tift Regional Medical Center, the flagship hospital, is a 181-bed regional referral center offering signature services in surgery, oncology, cardiovascular care, women’s health and more. Southwell comprises TRMC and the TRMC West Campus in Tifton, Southwell Medical Hospital and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, and more than 30 primary care and specialty clinics located throughout the region. Visit www.tiftregional.com for more information.
